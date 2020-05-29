County officials have made some changes to AlertFC, the notification system for the county.
Instead of receiving longer messages in one or multiple texts via the system, longer messages will now simply be available through a link in a text, according to a news release. The change is because of new formatting from Everbridge, the vendor county officials use for AlertFC.
For a better message experience, the county's Division of Emergency Management recommends downloading the AlertFC app. For more information, visit www.frederickcountymd.gov/alertapp or call 301-600-6788.
