The city of Frederick staff could work with Transit Services of Frederick County to get property owners' permission to allow more shelters at bus stops in the city, the service's director told Frederick's aldermen Wednesday.
About 75% of the system's stops are within the city of Frederick, and putting a shelter at a stop requires getting an easement from the property owner, Transit Services Director Roman Steichen said at a workshop with the aldermen Wednesday afternoon.
The transit service has been working with the city to post and enforce “No Parking” rules at bus stops, Assistant Director Jaime McKay said.
The city wants to encourage public transportation and a move away from an emphasis on single-driver vehicles and surface parking lots, Alderman Ben MacShane said.
Ron Beattie, a member of the city's Planning Commission, said the county could help identify locations for possible bus stops when development plans are being considered.
He said the city's latest comprehensive plan made significant changes to parking requirements, and asked whether transit use was at the level that officials expected.
Changing people's behavior can be difficult, McKay acknowledged, but tax breaks and other incentives can be used to try to draw more riders.
Everyone would like to believe that people who buy houses in development that is oriented around transit have decided that they don't want to depend on a car, but that's not always the case, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
Meanwhile, ridership on the system is returning to pre-pandemic levels, McKay said.
Among connector buses, which serve the more urban areas of Frederick, as well as Walkersville and other parts of the county, ridership for fiscal 2022 was 488,144 trips, compared to 505,421 in fiscal 2019.
Meanwhile, the system has been fare-free since March 2020, McKay said.
While the free rides originally started as a COVID precaution, officials have come to see it as an equity issue, she said.
TransIT operates using grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Frederick County government.
The system is looking at redesigning its network through American Rescue Plan Act funding, McKay said.
Many of the routes have been static for years, and while some — like the 40 Connector route that runs along U.S. 40 through the city — couldn't be changed without some infrastructure improvements, other routes can be improved immediately, she said.
The system is also dealing with a shortage of drivers and an aging staff, with an average age of more than 65 years old, she said.
