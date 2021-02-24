In an effort to make public office salaries in Frederick County more equitable with jurisdictions statewide, the Compensation Review Commission has recommended considerable pay raises for both the county executive and council members.
The commission still needs to hold a public hearing, but at its most recent meeting, it recommended a $137,000 salary for the county executive and $35,000 salary for County Council members. Both also include a yearly minimum 2 percent increase for cost of living expenses.
Commission chair Dean Rose said Wednesday he was surprised to see how lowly paid County Council members and the county executive were when compared to other jurisdictions.
Currently, County Council members, in a part-time role, make $22,500 annually. County Executive Jan Gardner (D) makes $95,000 annually. All of those positions are elected offices.
According to 2019 data compiled by the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), nearby jurisdictions pay more to their Board of County Commissioners, the style of government Frederick County used before it went to charter. In that form of government, commissioners are the legislative body and run the day-to-day operations. In an executive-council setup, the executive runs the day-to-day operations while the council is the legislative branch.
Carroll County commissioners made $45,000 in 2019. Washington County paid its commissioners $30,000 except for the president, who made $33,000. Those counties have populations of roughly 168,000 and 151,000, respectively.
Harford County, the most similar to Frederick in terms of government budget size and population, paid its county executive $137,517 in 2019. Full-time County Council members made $32,500, except for the president, who earned $42,014.
Compensation review commission members have been tasked with recommending salaries for both the County Council and county executive, and it quickly became apparent to them that both positions needed a pay increase.
Multiple members said it was important to include a cost of living adjustment in their recommendations so they weren't "kicking the can down the road" for future commissions regarding pay increases.
Ysela Bravo, vice chair of the commission, said the public might experience "sticker shock" at their recommendations, but that's because no adjustments have been made since charter government has started, despite the cost of living rising in Frederick County.
The commission voted 7-0 on the recommendation for the executive, and 5-2 for council members. Commission members Connie Palmer and Joshua Pedersen felt $35,000 was too high, given council members serve in a part-time role and some full-time county employees make a similar salary.
Some other members, including Harry Lashley and Jack Dale, said council members might decrease their salary recommendations because of the optics of giving themselves a pay raise.
But Rose said he and other commission members were tasked with researching how Frederick County compares with other jurisdictions, and they're backing up their recommendations with that research.
He also noted that if the council were to approve the current pay increases, it would equal less than 0.4 percent of the government's total operating budget.
"What the general public has to realize is they are voting for a pay raise for the subsequent folks that are elected," Rose said, meaning the changes won't take effect until after the 2022 elections.
Commission members felt it was important to recognize the work of the county's elected officials, especially with the county executive. Rose and others equated that position to being the CEO of Frederick County, making it important to set a salary that would attract high-caliber candidates.
It's not within the commission's scope of work, but some have suggested the County Council president should make more than their colleagues due to extra work and the time commitment.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said last week she didn't think that was necessary, because those who want to lead the council should be "based on someone energized and excited and [who] has the capabilities to do that job."
She did, however, agree the next county executive needs a pay increase.
"I really think if Frederick County wants to be a player in Maryland, and the overall region, we need to recognize that the county executive is the CEO, and Frederick County is this big company," Keegan-Ayer said.
(1) comment
When Sheriff Jenkins makes $30,000 a year more than the County Executive you know that there is something seriously wrong.
