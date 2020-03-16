The Frederick County Conservative Club is suspending its campaign to collect petition signatures for voters to decide this fall whether to return to the county commissioner form of government.
Fred Propheter, president of the club, said in a statement he didn't want to put volunteers at risk amid coronavirus concerns.
"With dozens of volunteers needing to gather the required 10,000-plus signatures, the reward pales [in comparison] when compared to the risk," Propheter said.
The conservative club was leading an effort to place a ballot question asking county residents whether to return to a commissioner form of government. In that form of government, a board of commissioners serves as both the legislative branch and the administrative body, helping run day-to-day operations.
In a charter form of government — which Frederick County currently operates under — a county executive runs the day-to-day operations of government and a county council serves as the legislative branch.
"We pray this public health emergency passes quickly and with minimal health and economic impact. ... We thank our volunteers and the public at large for their support," Propheter said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.