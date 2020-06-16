Frederick County Council members voted to surplus a roughly 21-acre parcel next to Urbana High School, initiating a county Request for Proposal (RFP) bidding process that will determine how the property might be used.
The council approved designating the parcel as surplus property in a 4-3 vote. Councilmen Kai Hagen (D) and Steve McKay (R), who were key in delaying a decision earlier this month on whether to surplus the property, along with Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, voted “no.”
Hagen and McKay spent over an hour debating with county staff whether the RFP process or holding onto the property was the best path forward.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said County Executive Jan Gardner (D) is interested in the local community’s concerns in preserving the land for green space or other uses, and not commercial or residential development.
Harcum said one of the challenges of county officials holding on to the property is an old farmhouse on its south side, which would be a liability and take anywhere from $300,000-500,000 to pay in liability costs and mitigation.
Hagen was concerned Tuesday if the county put out an RFP for the parcel. It would be better for the county to hold on to the property to figure out some environmental use, even if the farmhouse was a liability, he said.
Right before the vote, Hagen called the surplus process “a failure of imagination” concerning how the parcel could be used, especially considering the public input since the debate about the parcel started.
McKay said he was concerned that an RFP would actually only attract developers who might want to put commercial development on some of the property.
He added no matter what path is taken, he would prefer the area to remain open space, in line with several local residents’ vision for the area and county residents who have emailed the council members from earlier this month.
Harcum said, however, that Gardner wants public input as well of the RFP process. County officials don’t have to accept the highest bidder, he added.
Wendy Kearney, a senior assistant county attorney, said just because the parcel is declared surplus, that doesn’t mean Gardner has to sell the property.
“She wants to send a message that even though this is a property up for surplus ... she has no plans for this property being developed,” Harcum said. “She understands the people of Urbana want some more green space.”
(2) comments
I watched part of this discussion but had to turn it off. Hagen and McKay just talked and talked and talked and talked. They need to do more listening.
Oh I was listening. I was listening to the outpouring of input from the community who expressed their desire for the parcel.
