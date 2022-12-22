A Frederick city alderwoman and a Frederick County councilman are looking to increase the number of bus shelters in the city and county.
Alderwoman Katie Nash asked Mayor Michael O’Connor to consider adding funds for more shelters in his upcoming fiscal 2024 budget, and mentioned that she had talked with District 4 Councilman Kavonté Duckett about the idea.
Nash said Tuesday that she was excited when Duckett decided to run for County Council because the two had discussed the need for shelters around the city and county, and they talked again the day after he was sworn in to his council seat in December.
Duckett could not be reached for comment Tuesday and Wednesday, but, during his campaign, had included adding shelters as one of the ways to improve the county’s transit system.
Even just one new shelter in each of the city’s 12 Neighborhood Advisory Council areas would be a good start, Nash said in a phone conversation Tuesday.
Shelters can provide protection from rain, heat, or other weather conditions for riders, she said.
One shelter per NAC is a good goal, but new shelters would have to be fairly distributed geographically, she said.
TransIT Services of Frederick County has nine shelters already, including at the county health department on Montevue Lane, at Frederick Health Hospital, in front of the ARC building on South Market Street, and on Guilford Drive, spokeswoman Kendall Tiffany said in an email Wednesday.
Installing a shelter can range from $10,000 to $15,000, depending on factors such as a site’s location and the amount of work that has to be done to prepare it, TransIT Director Roman Steichen wrote in an email Wednesday.
The county must negotiate an easement for a shelter, which can be a time-consuming process, Steichen wrote.
“Shelters are typically installed in areas with higher ridership or at transfer stops, or in locations where shelters have been included as part of initial development plans or roadway improvements,” he wrote.
The county received a grant from the Maryland Transit Administration in fiscal 2020 to review accessibility and amenities such as shelters and benches at existing stops. That allowed the county to look at smaller improvements, as well as larger ones, such as adding benches and shelters, Steichen wrote.
TransIT is also using federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for a project to improve or add amenities at stops, using ridership data and information about factors that generate trips, such as schools, citizen services locations, and grocery stores, he wrote.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.