The Frederick County Council on Tuesday plans to approve the next round of appointments to a new commission tasked with improving communication between the county’s diverse immigrant communities and local government.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), who will serve as the council’s representative on the commission, said she sees the commission being a reliable channel for immigrant communities to provide input to county government.
This has become especially important, she added, as the county’s immigrant population continues to expand in size and diversity – including representation from a growing number of countries of origin.
The Immigrant Affairs Commission will have 17 members hailing from a wide range of professional and socioeconomic backgrounds. Council approved the first nine members to the commission in mid-October, weeks after county residents voiced disapproval in the amount of time it had taken for the commission to get off the ground. Council approved the commission’s creation in February, and applications to be a member closed in late April.
In response to the concerns, county leaders — including County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) — acknowledged it was abnormal for government to take so long to staff a commission that’s been approved but said county staff needed additional time to vet applicants. Gardner also said the county’s focus had largely been on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and determining uses for the latest round of federal funding.
Commission member Yewande Oladeinde, a Frederick resident and immigrant from Nigeria, was appointed by the county executive’s office to serve as one of two immigrants residing in the county who aren’t representatives of an organization.
Oladeinde said she’s seen the pandemic exacerbate gaps between immigrant communities and local government, which are widened by language barriers and officials failing to funnel information through appropriate channels – like trusted community leaders.
“We saw this disconnect between county government and immigrants of color,” Oladeinde said.
She envisions commission members being “bridge builders” between immigrant communities and county government, and she hopes that amplifying underheard voices will enhance government’s understanding of its diversity population, which comprises people from all over the world who’ve been in the county for various periods of time and who differ in citizenship or documentation status.
A member of the Frederick city Board of Aldermen will join the commission following the city’s Nov. 2 election, and the council still has to approve a student member. It is yet to be determined when exactly an alderman and a student will be confirmed to the commission, according to county documents.
Fitzwater said she hopes the commission can begin meeting within the next month.
For a list of proposed and approved commission members, go to FrederickNewsPost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.