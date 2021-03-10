The commission tasked with drawing new County Council districts will be busy this fall, County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) and County Attorney Bryon Black said in a meeting Tuesday.
Council members will appoint three unaffiliated members to the Redistricting Commission, and the county's Democratic and Republican central committees will each submit three names to the council for confirmation, totaling nine members.
Some council members this week said it's likely all seven districts will see some change in boundaries. Much of the population growth since the first County Council was seated in 2014 has occurred in Districts 1 and 2, in the southwestern and southeastern portions of the county.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D) is currently in his second term representing District 1. He said he probably lives about a mile or mile-and-a-half away from the District 3 boundary, so it's possible he could be drawn out of his district, which could impact his political future.
But more than anything, Donald said the commission's main task is to be impartial when drawing a new map. That includes thinking about the number of registered Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated voters in each district, along with other factors.
"We’ll have to see what they think is fair. We put this commission together and we put some trust in people to really determine fairness," Donald said.
Given current growth patterns, it's also likely District 5—the northernmost and largest geographic council district—will need to increase in size. Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) currently resides in that district.
Blue can see the city limits from the front porch of his house near Walkersville, but since it's likely the district will grow, not shrink, it's "almost impossible" he would be drawn out of his district, he said.
Keegan-Ayer said there will be tight timelines for the commission, given they won't receive complete 2020 census data until September.
Keegan-Ayer also laid out the timeline of the commission:
- Appointed by County Council by April 1
- Census data comes to commission by September
- Final proposal/map due by Nov. 15
The County Council should have a workshop on the redistricting Nov. 9, and a public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30, Keegan-Ayer told council members. Then, the council should finalize the new districts before the winter recess, she added.
The commission's final map is a recommendation, unless the council lets it become law after a 90-day waiting period, the charter states.
Blue doesn't think much work will be needed to redraw the districts, given current available data.
Black, the county attorney, told council members the charter states the districts must be contiguous, compact and approximately of equal population. That last factor also requires that the districts all be within 5 percent over or under one of the district population counts, or the median count.
It was unclear after questioning by Donald, however, what number would be used.
"This is all new territory to the county," Black said.
McKay proposes rule change
Councilman Steve McKay (R) proposed a rule change that would allow council members to reintroduce legislation after it fails, but only after they wait one year.
Currently, the charter and council rules don't state much on the process, but Black told council members that Robert's Rules states that council members can't reintroduce legislation until the next "session" — which county legal staff have determined to mean four-year council term.
"The problem here is Robert’s Rules was never meant to apply to legislative bodies and that’s what creates a problem in using that set of rules," Black told council members. "Mason’s Manual of Legislative [Procedure] was designed for legislative bodies, so you’re sort of putting the round peg in a square hole."
Council members agreed on McKay's intent during Tuesday's meeting, mostly discussing whether a one-year or two-year waiting period should be required, and whether the change should be tied to a specific date or tied to when the bill failed.
But Donald and Blue said they would like to see some kind of change, especially considering an impact fees bill sponsored by Donald on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D) was vetoed by the county executive and an override vote failed, leading to the bill essentially dying until next term.
"I think everyone is supportive," the council vice president said of McKay's overall idea.
