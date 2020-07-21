Frederick County Council members passed a resolution declaring climate change an "emergency" issue and formed a workgroup aiming to combat that issue in a party-line vote Tuesday night.
Council members Kai Hagen (D) and Jessica Fitzwater (D) previously introduced the resolution, which would establish a workgroup comprised of various community members focused on environmental and climate change issues.
They, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) and Councilman Jerry Donald (D) voted "yes." Council members Steve McKay (R), Phil Dacey (R) and Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) voted "no."
Republican council members said Tuesday they understood climate change was an issue, but said the term "emergency" in the bill concerned them.
McKay introduced amendments which aimed to replace the word “emergency” with “action,” as in “Climate Action Mobilization Workgroup” and other uses.
One of those amendments failed in a 3-4 vote, again along party lines. Once the first of three failed, McKay withdrew the other two because their intent was the same as the first.
The overall resolution also sets goals to curb the impacts of climate change, including to “reduce county-wide greenhouse gas emissions 50% from 2010 levels by 2030 and 100% no later than 2050,” according to its language.
Hagen said before Tuesday’s meeting he opposed McKay’s amendments because of the severity of climate change.
“It really is a serious, immediate emergency on a local, regional, national and global level … we do not live on an island under a bubble,” Hagen said of climate change in the county versus the rest of the world.
But McKay said he was concerned about who would sit on the workgroup, and urged Hagen and Fitzwater to include members on that group who wouldn't necessarily agree with all of their views.
"If you compose a body that happily agrees all on the same things, you won’t get as good an end product," McKay said.
Hagen, in response, said he appreciated McKay's response, and that he and Fitzwater would get people from a variety of areas to sit on the workgroup.
Fitzwater said the term "emergency" was important to the resolution because of the urgency of the situation.
"I will tell you the intent of including it was not for dramatic purposes," Fitzwater said. "It is because this is an urgent situation … it requires urgent action, or it will end in catastrophic results."
Even though Keegan-Ayer voted with both Fitzwater and Hagen to support the resolution, she urged both of them to think of the entire county concerning the workgroup and any eventual policy recommendations.
"I think we need to be aware of the fact there are two distinct views on climate change in the county ... we need to make sure we are inclusive as we move forward," Keegan-Ayer said.
(1) comment
I don't particularly like the word "emergency" in the name of the bill, but at this point the actual EMERGENCY IS HUGE! I believe Frederick County should move directly into Hydrogen equipment instead of installing electric charging stations. Hydrogen is the extra step worth taking now. Plug Power installs reformers and can provide fuel cells for any purpose from heating/cooling buildings, to back-up power, to include all forms of transportation. 'Electric only' will require a power grid that costs more than the benefits, while Hydrogen is a straight conversion, from current methods, into today's advanced technologies.
