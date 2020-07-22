Frederick County Council members and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins (R) accepted the completed audit and report of the 287(g) program as accurate Wednesday evening — with council members acknowledging, because of state law, they don't have the authority to end the program.
The meeting — which at times featured tense moments between Jenkins and some council members — was the latest installment of debate over a law enforcement program that has its fair share of supporters and opponents in the county.
The 287(g) agreement, between the sheriff’s office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provides training for sheriff’s deputies by ICE. Within the program, deputies can ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center, and begin deportation proceedings, if necessary.
Sean Walker, of auditor CliftonLarsonAllen, reviewed the audit with the council and Jenkins, and fielded questions about how it was conducted.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater asked Walker and others if they looked at a way to capture lost time, due to training by ICE officials for the program. Walker said the sheriff's deputies at the detention center work 80 hours per two-week pay period, and would likely be doing other things even if the 287(g) program wasn't in place.
"We didn't look at that as being as incremental [costs]," Walker said. "If the program wasn't here ... you would still incur that time."
Council members also asked Jenkins various questions about the program, such as how many suspects processed under the program end up deported.
Jenkins and Maj. Michael Cronise, who oversees the program, said ICE officials end up picking a "large majority" of the immigration detainers placed on suspects as part of the program.
But they added that once ICE officials pick them, those officials "have no obligation" to report to the sheriff's office whether they are deported or not.
Councilman Kai Hagen (D) and Fitzwater (D) asked multiple questions to Jenkins, including about whether he believes racial profiling is occurring because of the program.
Fitzwater cited lawsuits within the county, which includes one involving Roxana Santos, who was illegally detained within the county, according to federal court rulings. She also mentioned the state's attorney's general's office, which said in recent documentation racial profiling may occur because of the program.
Jenkins said because the program occurs within the detention center, and not in the streets, that attorney general's opinion is negated.
While council members expressed varying opinions on the program, all agreed with an earlier message from County Attorney Bryon Black that council members do not have the power to end the program, per powers laid out to county sheriffs in the state constitution and state law.
Jenkins called the audit a waste of time, to which Councilman Phil Dacey (R) agreed, adding he was "vindicated" by the audit.
Councilman Steve McKay (R) said he thought the audit showed the effectiveness of the program.
"I see it as a valid law enforcement function ... we could have found this cost $1 million, and I wouldn't have blanched," he said.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D) said those who are upset with the program need to vote for sheriff's candidates they support at the ballot box.
"It's basically how people feel about the program ... if all seven of us dislike the program and the sheriff likes it, there's going to be a program," Donald said, alluding to the state constitution and state law.
Fitzwater disagreed the audit was a "waste of taxpayer dollars," noting the money spent on the program couldn't easily be seen in the county budget.
She added that even though she and Jenkins might disagree about the program— and council members might not have the authority to end it — council members have the right to ask Jenkins about his agency and the 287(g) program.
Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) said Wednesday's meeting wouldn't be the end of discussions about the 287(g) program, but he would "give no merit" to people who argue about cost.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) told the sheriff she might not agree with the 287(g) program, but she agreed with proceeding with the audit last fall.
"I have always looked at audits as a way to give taxpayers more confidence in how their taxes are being spent," Keegan-Ayer said.
Trumpkins has been all over the board with his emotions on this. First he was furious and scared. And now he thinks it’s a waste of money. He, of all people want to cry about waste of money? I consider providing The Great Frederick Fair, a private business entity deputies for a deep discounted rate to be a waste of tax payer money.
I consider the time, and the energy, and the money spent defending the county in the Santos suit a waste of money. Preventable. Should never have happened.
I am a HUGE supporter of Jenkins as our Sheriff, but I agree with you Kelly about the Frederick Fair. They really need to be charged for the security the Sheriff’s office provides for them. And Gardner and Fitzwater can sleep well at night now knowing Jenkins was not hiding anything about the 287g program. They did Chuck a favor by demanding the audit.
