The Frederick County Council meeting Tuesday night adjourned after just over 10 minutes.
No county residents called in for public hearings on two bills sponsored by County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D).
Keegan-Ayer said after Tuesday’s meeting it’s rare that no public comment is offered at bill hearings, but she added legislation can usually focus on more contentious topics.
“It’s usually on bills the administration is moving forward, because they’re pretty much clean-up bills,” Keegan-Ayer said of bill hearings with no comment.
The first bill would allow more flexibility for property owners of non-conforming structures, and the second would educate and encourage businesses to set up phone systems that let people dial 911 without having to hit another key first.
More specifically, the first bill would establish a process where the county’s Board of Appeals would still need to approve any changes to non-conforming structures, but property owners could apply for additions, including increasing the footprint or extending into their setbacks, but not building a porch.
Tolson DeSa, the county’s zoning administration within the division of Planning and Permitting, said at a previous meeting the change would apply mostly to structures built before the county’s zoning ordinance was enacted in January 1977.
DeSa added before the public hearing Tuesday the change would not allow for front porches to be extended, but would allow stories to be added on.
The second bill, known as Kari’s Law, was passed by Congress and the state’s General Assembly. It was inspired by the murder of Kari Hunt, who was killed in a hotel in Marshall, Texas, in 2013. Her nine-year-old daughter tried to call 911, but didn’t know to dial 9 to reach an outside line.
