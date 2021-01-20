After well over 90 minutes of spirited discussion, County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater's proposed bill to create a Commission on Immigrant Affairs was amended by the County Council Tuesday and will face another public hearing next week.
Council members were scheduled to vote on Fitzwater's bill, but Councilman Steve McKay (R) proposed multiple amendments. One of them set to define the scope of work for the commission and noted the commission could not focus on issues related to the county sheriff, Board of Education, State's Attorney's Office or other agencies.
The amendment, after some tweaking, passed in a 5-2 vote, with Fitzwater (D) and Councilman Kai Hagen (D) opposed. Residents who called in at the start of the meeting also opposed any amendments, including the one that sought to limit the scope of the commission.
Hagen said the amendment would send a negative message to immigrants countywide and those who serve on the commission, especially given those guidelines are not placed on any other boards or commissions.
"They're going to have every good reason to speculate or at least wonder and worry about why it is this commission ... [that] is the first time we've tried to do something this ... draconian and unnecessary and restrictive," Hagen said of how immigrants might react to the amendment.
The commission, if approved, would consist of up to 17 members, including eight members who are immigrants living in the county.
But Councilman Jerry Donald (D) and others were in support, noting it would perhaps be good to look at volunteer commissions countywide and whether similar changes are needed there.
The undercurrent of the overall conversation revolved around immigration law and similar issues the local immigrant community might face. But McKay said the commission reviewing areas like that would be a waste of time, given county government has no jurisdiction in immigration law.
Instead, it should be focused on issues relevant to county government, he repeatedly said Tuesday.
"What would be the point of spending months reviewing federal immigration policy? ... We can't go anywhere with that, it's not in our job jar," McKay said at one point.
Fitzwater supported other amendments, including one that required the council to vote on whether to reauthorize the commission to continue its work after presenting a status report in two years.
Initially, the amendment was proposing the vote after one year, but Donald was able to convince McKay to increase that to two years, given the logistical challenges of seating a commission and its first months of work.
That amendment passed in a 6-1 vote, with Hagen opposed.
Because those amendments and others constituted substantive changes, the bill must come back for another public hearing, per the county charter. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) said that is scheduled for next Tuesday.
