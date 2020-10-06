Frederick County Council members unanimously approved a resolution amending its solid waste management and recycling plan to require office buildings with 150,000 square feet or more to supply their own receptacles for recycling.
There wasn’t much discussion from County Council members on the resolution, but Phil Harris, director of the Division of Solid Waste and Recycling presented a brief overview, noting the amended plan was because of a bill passed by the Maryland General Assembly in 2019.
The state law change requires buildings with 150,000 square feet or more to provide their own receptacles for plastic, metal, cardboard and paper, according to staff reports. In June, the county’s Planning Commission determined that change was in line with Livable Frederick, the long-term master planning document for Frederick County.
There are eight buildings that meet that size, scattered around the city of Frederick, according to staff reports. They “must have recycling services in place and operational” by Oct. 1, 2021.
“We don’t have a lot of these properties, and a lot of them are already doing the recycling,” Harris said. County officials will distribute notices to building owners and tenants about the state law change and amendment to the county’s recycling plan.
Harris said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland Department of the Environment officials understood that might be a difficult deadline to meet. They’ve been offering continuous guidance, he added.
Councilman Kai Hagen (D) said the amended solid waste and management plan showed “progress” on meeting the county and state’s environmental goals.
