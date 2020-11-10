Frederick County Council members unanimously agreed to amend land covenants, allowing YMCA of Frederick County officials to sell part of their property in Urbana to Frederick Health Hospital for a medical office building, and to reinstate capital project funding to help fund the new facility’s swimming pool.
That capital funding totals $3.6 million and is contingent on the YMCA allocating pool time for county high schools.
Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said before Tuesday’s meeting that the county would pay those amount in $600,000 installments over six years—the first $600,000 was paid, and the second would be paid soon thanks to the council’s approval of the funding.
Harcum said County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and YMCA officials held numerous meetings, and the latter group laid out a financial plan that helped both parties reach the $3.6 million figure.
According to a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the county and its schools would be allowed to use the “Enhanced Aquatics Center” — part of the YMCA facility between Urbana High and Middle schools — as long as they pay those capital costs.
County Councilman Steve McKay (R), who represents District 2—which includes the YMCA site—also noted the county was able to negotiate a fixed rate for pool use during the first 10 years, paid through the Board of Education.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, he said he was fine with the amended covenants and the MOU. He and others may have been somewhat disappointed that YMCA officials broke the covenants in order for Frederick Health Hospital to build a medical office building—but it was important for the project to move forward, he said.
“Nobody wanted to see this project fail, by any means, but I didn’t want to reward that behavior either,” McKay said of the covenants and amendments.
According to the amended covenants, the zoning for the applicable property does not include restaurants or retail stores. Community members, including McKay, were concerned those uses would lead to too much traffic in the area and require too much infrastructure.
The land covenants stem back to 2010, when the YMCA signed them with county officials, with the intention of building a YMCA for the Urbana community on just more than 20 acres of land between Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School, according to staff reports.
It was important to approve the covenants and proceed with plans for the medical office building, Harcum said.
“We have heard from Frederick Health Hospital that there is a huge demand for medical services in that part of the county,” Harcum said.
Councilman Kai Hagen (D) asked the county attorney’s office if additional amendments to covenants would need to be approved by the County Council. Senior Assistant County Attorney Wendy Kearney said the council would review the amendments through a public hearing process, but the county executive would sign off on any amendments.
