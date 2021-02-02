Frederick County Council during a Tuesday night meeting approved a proposal by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D) to set up a volunteer body to advocate for immigrant needs countywide.
Named the Commission on Immigrant Affairs—pending County Executive Jan Gardner’s (D) signature—the entity will consist of up to 17 members, several of whom will represent different sections of the immigrant community.
Council Vice President Michael Blue (R) had the lone opposition vote. He said he “didn’t disagree at all with the need” illustrated by the bill but thought it could better be accomplished through work by the county’s Racial Equity and Inclusion Leadership Team or Human Relations Commission.
Fitzwater’s proposal was amended after lengthy debate last month. Those adjustments included setting guidelines for what the commission would review and make recommendations about. For instance, one amendment that passed, introduced by Councilman Steve McKay (R), states the commission may not make recommendations related to the sheriff’s office, Board of Education and State’s Attorney’s Office, among other areas. That’s because those agencies are outside the purview of county government.
Another amendment lengthened the time the commission has to submit a status update to the county executive and County Council from one to two years.
Multiple members of the immigrant community supported Fitzwater’s original proposal, both in letters and in public comment, at prior meetings. They reluctantly supported Fitzwater’s bill at a second public hearing after it was amended.
That included the bill sponsor herself.
“I have been very honored to work with a lot of community members on this effort, and although I’m disappointed the bill has been amended … I feel very strongly that this commission still needs to move forward, and that it is a step in the right direction,” Fitzwater said.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) initially was skeptical of the bill’s goals. But after giving a second listen to public comment, she agreed there was a need for the commission.
“It’s not going to be a panacea to fix all their problems, but at least it will take care of communication issues,” Keegan-Ayer said.
In other business:
Council members approved the rezoning of 85 acres in Emmitsburg from agricultural to industrial on the southeastern part of town, where a solar array and the town’s wastewater treatment plant are located.
Kimberly Golden Brandt, director of the Division of Planning and Permitting’s Livable Frederick Planning and Design Office, told council members that if council members didn’t approve the express annexation, Emmitsburg officials would have to wait five years before rezoning the land.
Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs said before Tuesday’s meeting the annexation—which occurred last November—also allows the town to plant trees on that land, which helps with compliance of Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permits through the Maryland Department of the Environment.
