Council members discussed asking the state to change its tax rate language for Frederick County residents during a workshop Thursday where they brainstormed and introduced ideas for the 2021 legislative session in Annapolis.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D) started talks about the constant yield tax rate debate, something that always comes up during the annual county budget process.
Constant yield is the rate at which property tax revenue would equal the prior fiscal year’s—which, for most of the prior years would mean decreasing the overall county property tax rate, which currently stands at $1.06 per $100 of assessed value. Constant rate means holding the same tax rate—and if individual property owners’ houses are assessed higher, then they pay more in taxes.
Donald said even if assessments don’t increase, the fact more homes are built in the county each year means people will pay more in taxes—even if the county did not raise the actual tax rate.
Multiple council members agreed with Donald that the state legislature should look at updating the language to make it clear counties would not be raising their tax rates, and that it was actually tied to assessments by the State’s Department of Assessment and Taxation.
Councilman Phil Dacey (R), however, was somewhat skeptical, especially if it meant only changing the law for the Frederick County budget process.
“I think it does serve a valuable function, to know your tax bills are going to be changing,” Dacey said.
But Councilman Steve McKay (R) supported preliminary discussions about a statewide change.
“We can’t be alone in this issue,” McKay said. “Maybe it’s nothing more than the state-mandated language being a little bit more finessed.”
McKay also introduced the idea of special elections for county Board of Education vacancies, similar to the process for vacancies he has proposed for County Executive and County Council members. Those latter two issues will be on local ballots as charter amendment questions this fall.
The legislation would allow county residents to vote on a replacement for a sudden vacancy on the Board of Education during any congressional election cycle. The lowest vote-getter who is elected to the board would serve a partial term.
An appointment process would still be needed to serve until that election, but the process would be more public, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater asked how this legislation fared in the session in Annapolis earlier this year. McKay answered the bill passed through the Senate with no issues but got held up in a House of Delegates’ committee because of conflicting legislation in that chamber.
“Welcome to the world of Annapolis,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer joked in response to that summary.
The County Council will continue its discussion of these and other issues at its meeting Tuesday evening. County Executive Jan Gardner (D) will hold a town hall on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. to allow citizens to suggest ideas for her legislative package to send to the county delegation.
The County Council will vote on whether to approve recommending that package to the delegation.
