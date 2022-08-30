Frederick County planners on Tuesday presented the County Council with two bills to accompany a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area.
One bill would add development criteria and procedures from the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan overlay district to the county’s code. The overlay district covers nearly the entire 20,000-acre plan area, including Sugarloaf Mountain.
The other bill would establish a “private park” use classification in the county’s code to let Stronghold, the nonprofit owner of Sugarloaf Mountain, request to add resources and facilities to the mountain if the plan passes.
The County Council is scheduled to vote on Oct. 18 whether to approve the Sugarloaf plan. If a majority of the seven-member council approves the plan, the council will vote the following week on the bills, which would add development criteria in the Sugarloaf plan to the county’s code.
Stronghold’s board of trustees has requested that the county remove the organization’s land from the overlay district. Its board members decided they will close the mountain to the public if the County Council approves a plan that Stronghold opposes.
The overlay district is intended to protect the area’s environmental resources, ecological function and rural qualities of the landscapes in the Sugarloaf planning area, Tim Goodfellow, the lead county planner for the Sugarloaf plan, said in a phone interview with the News-Post on Tuesday.
The overlay district includes standards for the scale, intensity and impact of development on forest land, water quality, roads and the surrounding community. It also prohibits certain land uses, including carnivals, rodeos, shooting ranges and outdoor sports facilities.
Residential buildings and structures used for agriculture would be excluded from the overlay district standards.
Landowners in the overlay zone who apply for a subdivision, site development plan, special exception, individual zoning map amendment or floating zone approval would be required to submit to the county an environmental and natural features map to identify existing conditions and features of the area proposed for development, bill documents state.
In their map, landowners would need to detail floodplain areas, moderate and steep slopes, tree lines and forested areas, and more. Landowners would also be required to minimize how much forest area they cut or clear.
Under the overlay district, buildings cannot be larger than 15,000 square feet, and an expansion or enlargement of a structure cannot increase its size beyond 15,000 square feet, unless the county grants an exemption.
The 15,000-square-foot requirement does not apply to new or expanded structures used for agricultural activities; to natural resource uses including farm breweries, distilleries, wineries and their associated tasting rooms; to feed and grain mills; or to structures used for the processing of agricultural products.
The bill to create the overlay district outlines design standards, including that a light structure cannot exceed 4 feet in height, unless it is mounted on a building, in which case it cannot be taller than 14 feet.
The second bill that county planners introduced Tuesday would add to the county’s code a “private park” land classification for landowners or organizations whose property is zoned for Resource Conservation, which allows low-intensity uses and activities compatible with preserving natural resources.
If the council votes to approve the bill after approving the Sugarloaf plan, Stronghold could submit a site plan to the county requesting to be classified as a private park.
Landowners must have a lot of at least 100 acres to qualify for the “private park” use classification. Stronghold owns 3,400 acres.
Private parks can include natural or paved trails, scenic viewing areas, parking and areas for tent camping, among other features, bill documents state.
Private parks cannot have a recreational vehicle campground, golf course, driving range, swimming pool, fairgrounds, zoo, hotel, motel or lodge, according to bill documents.
Landowners can add a visitors’ center, gift shop, walk-up concession stand, pavilion or open structure for gathering, but only with site development plan approval from the county.
The council is scheduled to revisit the bills during its Sept. 6 meeting.
A public hearing for the bills its slotted for Sept. 27 — the same day that the council is expected to host a public hearing on the Sugarloaf plan and any rezoning changes to the properties in the plan area. The council has scheduled a backup hearing date on Sept. 29.
