Frederick County planners on Tuesday presented the County Council with two bills to accompany a plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area.

One bill would add development criteria and procedures from the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan overlay district to the county’s code. The overlay district covers nearly the entire 20,000-acre plan area, including Sugarloaf Mountain.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Residential buildings and structures used for agriculture would be excluded from the overlay district standards."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription