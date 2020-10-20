Frederick County Council members decided Tuesday night to not override County Executive Jan Gardner’s veto of an impact fees bill, legislation that passed in a 4-3 vote in a meeting last month.
Gardner’s veto — the first during her time in office — stemmed from an amendment introduced by Councilman Phil Dacey (R) on that bill, which increased the maximum size of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) exempt from the public school impact fee waiver from 800 to 1,000 square feet.
Impact fees are paid by developers countywide to help pay for expanding school and library systems. Council members Steve McKay (R), Kai Hagen (D), Phil Dacey (R) and Jessica Fitzwater (D) voted to override the veto, falling short of the five votes needed to override, per the county charter.
In a three-page letter to council members, Gardner explained her veto. She pointed to prior work by the county’s Affordable Housing Council and other officials in crafting the original definition of ADUs—which are capped at 800 square feet—along with numerous other reasons.
She also pointed to the fact that the change will likely lead to school crowding, depending on if the bigger ADUs house families.
“I believe that development should pay its fair share of the public costs it creates,” Gardner wrote. “Addressing overcrowded schools is a key concern of Frederick County residents and a priority for my administration. Any decision that could add to overcrowded schools or reduce funding for school construction without an identified public good is unacceptable.”
Dacey’s amendment caused Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D), Vice President Michael Blue (R) and Councilman Jerry Donald (D)—who sponsored the bill on behalf of Gardner—to vote no on the bill last month, and again on the override Tuesday. Dacey, McKay (R), Hagen (D) and Fitzwater (D) voted yes on Dacey’s amendment, and the overall bill.
Council members continued their lengthy debate about impact fees and ADUs Tuesday. Every council member rehashed similar arguments as before, but Hagen (D) said he took exception to a comment on his Facebook page from Janice Spiegel, the county’s Education and Special Initiatives Director in Gardner’s office.
Spiegel wrote Hagen was “putting the needs of development (saving a one-time payment of $7,000.00) ahead of the needs to fund additional school capacity, and by doing such hampering the county’s ability to secure bond funding from that revenue.” Hagen said Tuesday that comment was “out of line.”
“The intensity of the pushback of this seemed grossly out of proportion to the nature of the problem, and this is not going to overcrowd schools,” Hagen said of Dacey’s amendment. He said the waiver would help address affordable housing countywide and lead to greater socioeconomic diversity in developments, among other arguments.
Donald said he could not support his own bill because Dacey’s amendment weakened impact fees in the county, a device he and other supporters feel help provide adequate infrastructure and school space. But those who supported Dacey’s amendment, including McKay and Hagen, said it would help with the county’s affordable housing issue, and that not many families would be live in those large ADUs.
The original bill also was a “tune-up” one in two major respects—it prevented developers from paying twice for impact fees already paid on a parcel of land, even after a permit expires or land ownership changes. It also gives developers a monetary credit—usually in the hundreds of dollars—if they donate part of their land for a potential school site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.