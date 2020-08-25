Several local residents and other members of the public debated legislation Tuesday night that aims to increase the width of water buffers along streams, rivers, lakes and ponds in Frederick County.
The debate is similar to when the current County Council was finalizing a river management plan for the Monocacy River.
One group opposes the new bill, introduced by Councilmen Jerry Donald (D) and Kai Hagen (D), because they view it as local government taking away property rights from landowners along rivers and streams.
The other group consists of environmentalists and others who favor widening the water buffers in order to prevent sediment runoff, protect aquatic wildlife and water quality in the county’s waterways, including the Monocacy River.
Public comment was split between supporters and opponents of the legislation. Earl Bell, former chairman of the Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board, said the new bill is not needed because current waterbody buffer standards in Maryland and the county exceed those in other states.
“The only thing this bill does is allow the government to take more waterfront property” without due cause and compensation, Bell said. He added the bill has no “practical effect” on improving waterways, given that studies show the idea of diminishing returns on widening the buffers.
But Matt Seubert, an Urbana resident who has frequently sided against Bell and those sharing his opinion, said the legislation should be adopted. He called the bill “common sense restoration” of the county’s waterways.
“As a society, we’ve become way too accustomed to poor water quality in our waterways and streams,” Seubert said.
Tim Goodfellow, the county’s Livable Frederick Environmental Planner within the division of Planning and Permitting, has been involved with past changes to the corresponding county ordinance. He said in an email Tuesday that Donald and Hagen’s legislation, if passed, would reestablish the majority of the original 2008 waterbody buffer regulations, which were amended by the Board of County Commissioners.
Those buffers consist of trees and shrubbery and separate development from the river and other waterbodies, in an attempt to protect water quality among numerous other environmental benefits, its supporters argue.
“The waterbody buffer or setback is proposed to increase for steep and moderate slope conditions in a stream valley to match what was adopted in 2008,” Goodfellow wrote. “The actual setback distances or widths are dependent upon the degree and extent of the topographical gradient in a stream valley—so, the bill proposes a 150-foot stream setback for a moderate sloped condition and a 175-foot setback for steep slopes.”
Those setbacks are measured from the banks of both sides of the river, stream, lakes and ponds, but does not include man-made stormwater management ponds, Goodfellow said.
The legislation applies to each zoning district, but only to land undergoing subdivision, “whether it’s a 2-lot residential subdivision off a farm or a 500-lot subdivision,” he added.
Past versions of related legislation have been constantly debated by lawmakers and members of the public, past county meetings show. In 2013, Hagen, then a member of the public, expressed disappointment at the then-board of county commissioners, led by President Blaine Young (R), because they failed to follow scientific studies and data when voting to decrease the setbacks by 25 feet.
Young, who frequently disagreed with Hagen on many issues, sided with him and fellow commissioner David Gray on keeping the setbacks at 175 and 150 feet, measures passed in 2008 when Hagen was a county commissioner.
“Much as you get on my nerves,” Young told Gray, “and I can’t stand you,” he said as he pointed at Hagen, “I fish.”
Donald introduced a similar bill in 2015, which passed in a 5-2 vote. That bill stated that utilities, buildings and driveways could not be built within a buffer unless the applicant can prove all other options have been examined. It also added that “other impervious surfaces, such as athletic courts, as well as open shelters and pole-type structures, that will not be permitted within the buffer,” The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
County Council members workshopped Donald’s latest legislation in late July. Hagen, who now sits on the County Council, later joined as a co-sponsor.
Councilman Phil Dacey (R) questioned whether widening the buffers was effective at protecting the water.
“At some point, you get diminishing returns, so at some point you got to balance [those],” Dacey said. “What’s the distinction between 150 and 175 [feet]?”
Donald and Goodfellow answered by outlining some of the benefits.
“Certain widths have a greater environmental function,” Goodfellow told the council members then. “Trees very close to the stream edge provide bank stability, the roots go down into the earth, they stabilize it when high flows come … the wider buffers allow better assimilation of flood waters, when the waters flood over the banks, they top the banks, and spread into the floodplain. If there are lots of trees there, that slows down the water, it helps settle the water.”
After further questioning, however, at Tuesday’s meeting, Dacey said he still wasn’t convinced about why 175 feet was a magic number that needed to be reached, versus the current regulations.
The county’s Planning Commission is also scheduled to have a virtual public hearing on Donald’s legislation on Sept. 2, and then will provide a recommendation to council members.
Both sides have good reasons. On the side of less or no restrictions there is a good argument that is a land grab without compensation. If you buy property you expect to be able to use it as you want, within reason. Letting a pile of manure to run into the Monocacy River is not reasonable. .Using fertilizer near the River is not reasonable. Allowing septic tanks to over flow and discharge into the Monocacy River is not reasonable
All becausethe property owner is ruining a natural resource. You wouldn't throw trash into your neighbors yard, you shouldn't throw or allow trash to get into the Monocacy River.
