The seven-member Frederick County Council is divided about whether to amend the Sugarloaf Mountain preservation plan to appease the mountain’s owner.

Stronghold, the owner, has requested that the county remove the organization’s land from a proposed overlay zoning district meant to govern and restrict development. Its board members decided they will close the mountain to the public if the County Council approves a plan that Stronghold opposes.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The development restrictions, Webster said, could prevent Stronghold from advancing Strong’s visions for the mountain, which, according to Strong’s last will and testament, include the addition of a school, a visitor center, a scenic overlook and a ball field, among other projects."

Most of that seems reasonable. There should be no reason Stronghold cannot get exemptions for most of those projects -- with the existence of the overlay.

IOW, take the projects on a case-by-case basis, if/when they actually become a reality.

Removing the overlay is taking too much of a risk -- not to mention being grossly unfair to all other landowners that might also like the overlay removed form their property.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quotes:

“It seems absurd to exempt Sugarloaf [Mountain] from the Sugarloaf plan,” Donald said in a phone interview with the News-Post on Wednesday."

Spot-on Jerry! [cool]

"Councilman Steve McKay, R, said he was working on amendments to the Sugarloaf plan in hopes of garnering Stronghold’s support for the plan. He declined to provide specific details about amendments he planned to propose."

Let's hope Steve is successful. As I said in my previous post, a special exemption for (say) a hotel might be appropriate, but not a blanket exemption from the overlay.

Stronghold may have a large amount of land, and a "rich history" in Frederick County, but they should have to play by the rules like the rest of us. Otherwise, all owners of large parcels of land will understandably expect to be allowed to write their own zoning.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Stronghold, the owner, has requested that the county remove the organization’s land from a proposed overlay zoning district meant to govern and restrict development. Its board members decided they will close the mountain to the public if the County Council approves a plan that Stronghold opposes."

Without any clarification, that certainly sounds like Stronghold intends to do some good old fashioned developin'.

Perhaps their intentions are pure, but threatening to CLOSE Sugarloaf Mountain over an overlay that restricts development is not a good look.

Why not approach the county and tell them what their plans are. I think someone mentioned a hotel. OK, that's probably something that could get a special exemption. No need to use the 'nuclear option' -- unless of course Stronghold has something much more extensive planned.

Either way, extortion is ugly, and doesn't work on the FredCo council. They have too much character.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"“Gordon Strong did not want any type of government intervention on his property,” he said."

Oh, that's different. Why didn't you say so?

It turns out Mr. Strong did NOT want any gov't intervention. The county has it all backwards. Time to go about eliminating all zoning on the Stronghold property. [rolleyes]

It's safe to say a lot of people -- and many of the commenters in the FNP -- do not want any gov't intervention. Fortunately for the rest of us, that's not how things work.

There are degrees of intervention, but every county (even out west) has laws controlling property use that must be obeyed.

No one likes to be told what to do, but no one lives in a vacuum either. Zoning exists for the greater good. I support property rights, but at the same time I don't want my neighbor to build (say) a huge industrial recycling facility (like Conservit).

In short, it's a balance. No one wants gov't intervention on THEIR property, but if their neighbor proposes a copper smelter suddenly they want the gov't to step in.

Burgessdr

Stronghold has successfully preserved 3,400 acres for 70 years without the meddling of the Frederick County Council. Stronghold has street cred. Nobody on the Council has personally done any preservation. They have not spent millions preserving Sugarloaf. Actions matter. Just talking a big game is just that, talking. All talk, no actually doing anything. The fear that Stronghold are going to blast off the top of mountain and over develop Sugarloaf to the detriment of Mr Strongs legacy and contrary to their mandate is irrational. They are not going to build shooting ranges and clubs, carnivals, circuses, industrial waste landfills, or even a resort hotel. How about taking Stonghold at their word, which they have backed up with 70 years of preservation actions and money, not hot air like some council members?

Plumbum
Plumbum

But hey, it’s election time.

Mary Catherine Ayre supported giving tax dollars to a private business entity.

Vote no for Keegin ayre

dtwigg

The Stronghold Trustees are just blowiing smoke. What would their purpose be if they closed the park to visitors, a wedding venue? That is not what Gordon Strong envisioned.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"“I will not go against someone who has that kind of rich history in Frederick County,” he said. “You can’t just ram this down their throat.”

OK, seriously?! "Rich history?" That may be true, but that applies to thousands of people in FredCo.

So now there is a proposed "rich history" exemption. Special treatment for those with a rich history?

I wonder exactly how that's defined? I guess one would probably have to be born and raised here, and have family going back generations? Perhaps have a certain net worth?

If the council allows Stronghold to basically write their own zoning, then at a minimum, anyone or any family with a 'rich history' must be allowed to do the same.

Or, an alternate plan would be to treat Stronghold like the rest of us.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"“There’s a belief out there that this is kind of an empty threat,” Dacey said."

That's because it almost certainly is.

And if it isn't? That would be a shame but the council must not cave due to extortion.

