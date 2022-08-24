The seven-member Frederick County Council is divided about whether to amend the Sugarloaf Mountain preservation plan to appease the mountain’s owner.
Stronghold, the owner, has requested that the county remove the organization’s land from a proposed overlay zoning district meant to govern and restrict development. Its board members decided they will close the mountain to the public if the County Council approves a plan that Stronghold opposes.
Stronghold is named for the late Gordon Strong, a patent attorney and conservationist who, during the early 20th century, acquired land that now comprises most of Sugarloaf Mountain. Upon his death in 1954, Strong entrusted his land to the organization, which now owns 3,400 acres in the area.
The overlay district in the The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan covers nearly the entire Sugarloaf plan area, which spans almost 20,000 acres. The overlay includes standards for the scale, intensity and impact of development on forest land; water quality; roads; and the surrounding community. It also prohibits certain land uses.
Two County Council members — Vice President Michael Blue and Councilman Phil Dacey, both Republicans — said the council should amend the plan to allay Stronghold’s concerns, including exempting its land from the overlay.
Two Democrats — Councilmen Kai Hagen and Jerry Donald — said they disagreed with Stronghold’s reaction to the plan.
Hagen said he would be open to finding a way for the organization to maintain its current uses of the land, but he did not say for certain whether he would be open to exempting the organization from the overlay requirements.
Donald, though, said he would likely not support a measure to exempt Stronghold from the overlay.
“It seems absurd to exempt Sugarloaf [Mountain] from the Sugarloaf plan,” Donald said in a phone interview with the News-Post on Wednesday.
Councilman Steve McKay, R, said he was working on amendments to the Sugarloaf plan in hopes of garnering Stronghold’s support for the plan. He declined to provide specific details about amendments he planned to propose.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, said she was not sure whether she would support an amendment to address Stronghold’s concerns. She, like other council members, learned on Tuesday of the organization’s plans to close the mountain.
“I thought we had reached a resolution, but clearly not,” she said.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, did not respond to multiple phone calls and text messages seeking comment on Wednesday.
John Webster, president of the board of trustees for Stronghold, said in an interview that Stronghold’s land should be exempt from the development requirements of the overlay zone. He said the zone would infringe on the organization’s personal property rights.
“Gordon Strong did not want any type of government intervention on his property,” he said.
The development restrictions, Webster said, could prevent Stronghold from advancing Strong’s visions for the mountain, which, according to Strong’s last will and testament, include the addition of a school, a visitor center, a scenic overlook and a ball field, among other projects.
Webster said he believed that being within the overlay zone would require Stronghold to register its land as a “private park.” He said he feared this would mean Stronghold would no longer be exempt, under a Maryland state statute, from liability for injuries that visitors to the mountain sustain.
Roughly 300,000 people visit the mountain each year, Webster said.
But Tim Goodfellow, the lead county planner for the Sugarloaf plan, said that “private park” is simply the name for the new zoning category that would classify Stronghold’s property.
And the designation does not appear to change Stronghold’s standing with the statute, according to the Frederick County Attorney’s Office.
“Upon a cursory review, it appears any zoning designation change would not remove Stronghold’s standing within the statute. However, our office will continue to look into this issue,” Assistant County Attorney Catherine Keller wrote in an email to the News-Post on Wednesday.
Webster said during a County Council meeting on Tuesday that multiple parts of the Sugarloaf plan make it “impossible” for Stronghold to keep the mountain open to the public.
The nine-member Stronghold Board of Trustees has already voted unanimously to close the park if the county chooses to approve the Sugarloaf plan without addressing the organization’s concerns, Webster said.
The council is scheduled to continue workshopping the plan into October. It must vote to adopt changes to the plan by Oct. 18. Otherwise, the 90-day window to consider legislation will have passed.
If the council does not approve changes by Oct. 18, the county will adopt the current version of the plan, which the Frederick County Planning Commission held 10 workshop meetings over 10 months to finalize.
Blue, one of two council members who sympathized with Stronghold, said that he would vote against the Sugarloaf plan if Stronghold remains opposed to it in October.
“I will not go against someone who has that kind of rich history in Frederick County,” he said. “You can’t just ram this down their throat.”
Dacey, who also sympathized with Stronghold, said that he plans to propose exempting Stronghold’s property from the overlay requirements as an amendment to the Sugarloaf plan.
The councilman said that Stronghold, which for decades has made mountain access free to the public at no cost to taxpayers, has been a good steward of the mountain since the organization was established in 1946. He said the Sugarloaf plan would unnecessarily impose zoning and development standards on the organization.
“I think we need to do everything we can to work with [Stronghold] to ensure that the public can still access the mountain,” Dacey said.
He also said that some of his colleagues on the council may not be taking Stronghold’s concerns seriously.
“There’s a belief out there that this is kind of an empty threat,” Dacey said.
Quote:
"The development restrictions, Webster said, could prevent Stronghold from advancing Strong’s visions for the mountain, which, according to Strong’s last will and testament, include the addition of a school, a visitor center, a scenic overlook and a ball field, among other projects."
Most of that seems reasonable. There should be no reason Stronghold cannot get exemptions for most of those projects -- with the existence of the overlay.
IOW, take the projects on a case-by-case basis, if/when they actually become a reality.
Removing the overlay is taking too much of a risk -- not to mention being grossly unfair to all other landowners that might also like the overlay removed form their property.
Quotes:
“It seems absurd to exempt Sugarloaf [Mountain] from the Sugarloaf plan,” Donald said in a phone interview with the News-Post on Wednesday."
Spot-on Jerry! [cool]
"Councilman Steve McKay, R, said he was working on amendments to the Sugarloaf plan in hopes of garnering Stronghold’s support for the plan. He declined to provide specific details about amendments he planned to propose."
Let's hope Steve is successful. As I said in my previous post, a special exemption for (say) a hotel might be appropriate, but not a blanket exemption from the overlay.
Stronghold may have a large amount of land, and a "rich history" in Frederick County, but they should have to play by the rules like the rest of us. Otherwise, all owners of large parcels of land will understandably expect to be allowed to write their own zoning.
Quote:
"Stronghold, the owner, has requested that the county remove the organization’s land from a proposed overlay zoning district meant to govern and restrict development. Its board members decided they will close the mountain to the public if the County Council approves a plan that Stronghold opposes."
Without any clarification, that certainly sounds like Stronghold intends to do some good old fashioned developin'.
Perhaps their intentions are pure, but threatening to CLOSE Sugarloaf Mountain over an overlay that restricts development is not a good look.
Why not approach the county and tell them what their plans are. I think someone mentioned a hotel. OK, that's probably something that could get a special exemption. No need to use the 'nuclear option' -- unless of course Stronghold has something much more extensive planned.
Either way, extortion is ugly, and doesn't work on the FredCo council. They have too much character.
Quote:
"“Gordon Strong did not want any type of government intervention on his property,” he said."
Oh, that's different. Why didn't you say so?
It turns out Mr. Strong did NOT want any gov't intervention. The county has it all backwards. Time to go about eliminating all zoning on the Stronghold property. [rolleyes]
It's safe to say a lot of people -- and many of the commenters in the FNP -- do not want any gov't intervention. Fortunately for the rest of us, that's not how things work.
There are degrees of intervention, but every county (even out west) has laws controlling property use that must be obeyed.
No one likes to be told what to do, but no one lives in a vacuum either. Zoning exists for the greater good. I support property rights, but at the same time I don't want my neighbor to build (say) a huge industrial recycling facility (like Conservit).
In short, it's a balance. No one wants gov't intervention on THEIR property, but if their neighbor proposes a copper smelter suddenly they want the gov't to step in.
Stronghold has successfully preserved 3,400 acres for 70 years without the meddling of the Frederick County Council. Stronghold has street cred. Nobody on the Council has personally done any preservation. They have not spent millions preserving Sugarloaf. Actions matter. Just talking a big game is just that, talking. All talk, no actually doing anything. The fear that Stronghold are going to blast off the top of mountain and over develop Sugarloaf to the detriment of Mr Strongs legacy and contrary to their mandate is irrational. They are not going to build shooting ranges and clubs, carnivals, circuses, industrial waste landfills, or even a resort hotel. How about taking Stonghold at their word, which they have backed up with 70 years of preservation actions and money, not hot air like some council members?
But hey, it’s election time.
Mary Catherine Ayre supported giving tax dollars to a private business entity.
Vote no for Keegin ayre
The Stronghold Trustees are just blowiing smoke. What would their purpose be if they closed the park to visitors, a wedding venue? That is not what Gordon Strong envisioned.
Quote:
"“I will not go against someone who has that kind of rich history in Frederick County,” he said. “You can’t just ram this down their throat.”
OK, seriously?! "Rich history?" That may be true, but that applies to thousands of people in FredCo.
So now there is a proposed "rich history" exemption. Special treatment for those with a rich history?
I wonder exactly how that's defined? I guess one would probably have to be born and raised here, and have family going back generations? Perhaps have a certain net worth?
If the council allows Stronghold to basically write their own zoning, then at a minimum, anyone or any family with a 'rich history' must be allowed to do the same.
Or, an alternate plan would be to treat Stronghold like the rest of us.
Quote:
"“There’s a belief out there that this is kind of an empty threat,” Dacey said."
That's because it almost certainly is.
And if it isn't? That would be a shame but the council must not cave due to extortion.
