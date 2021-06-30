A majority of Frederick County Council members appeared to be in favor Tuesday of raising the compensation paid to the county executive and council members.
Assuming no council members change their stance in the coming days, the body is poised to approve a resolution at its next legislative meeting to increase the salaries. The county executive’s pay would jump from $95,000 to $137,000, marking the first boost in salary for the position since the inception of the county’s charter government in 2014.
All seven council members agreed on the new salary amount. Councilman Steve McKay (R) was opposed to making the increase all at once. Instead, he endorsed phasing it in over a number of years, though the councilman acknowledged he had lost the argument.
Those in favor of the increase said that the new wage would attract higher quality candidates for the position and more adequately compensate for the demands of the job, which include managing a $670 million budget and more than 2,400 employees.
The council was less decisive about raising the compensation paid to council members. The raise, from $22,500 to $35,000, would put the council’s wage for a 20-hour week at $34 per hour, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer pointed out. She was one of three council members against raising the salary.
Councilman Kai Hagen (D) conceded the support he had last week for spreading the raise over four years. In doing so, he joined three council members in favor of a one-time jump, giving the body a majority. The pay raises for both the council and the county executive would take effect in the 2022 term.
The council’s next legislative day is scheduled for July 6.
