The Frederick County Council unanimously approved County Executive Jan Gardner’s (D) legislative package to send to the county’s state delegation but not before lengthily debating county government salaries.
Gardner proposed amending the state’s Public Information Act so that only division directors or high-level employees have their exact salaries publicly released, upon request.
The county executive previously told The Frederick News-Post the legislation was needed so data mining companies did not extract the salary data and possibly expose those employees to identity theft.
But council members Kai Hagen (D) and Phil Dacey (R) pushed back on that Tuesday, expressing concern the county would be setting a bad precedent without clear-cut examples of actual identify theft or fraud.
Dacey noted that since he is a state employee with the Maryland Vehicle Administration, the Baltimore Sun publishes his salary annually. And Hagen said the cost of denying that information to the public outweighed the benefit.
“As is pointed out, there has been no evidence provided,” Hagen said. “If you are going to be at the leading edge of something, to make something less transparent … I think there [has to be] a burden of the evidence that the problem exists.”
Joy Schaefer, the county’s director of government affairs, said the county would still provide a salary range for the employees affected by the change. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) also challenged council members to think about whether they really value public salaries versus protecting their financial information and identities.
“I think the best way to protect identify theft is to protect personal information,” Dacey replied, noting addresses, social security numbers and other information. “Do we have any examples at all of public salaries being used to protect identity theft?”
Hagen and Dacey voted against the legislation but supported forwarding Gardner’s overall legislative package to the delegation.
Councilman Steve McKay (R) supported the Public Information Act change but admitted it probably would have a tough time getting through the General Assembly.
“Frankly, I think this is going to be hard to get through the legislature if there’s no precedent in our laws … that exempt one county from these rules,” McKay said.
Gardner is scheduled to meet with the delegation on Nov. 18, and the delegation is holding a public hearing on Dec. 5.
