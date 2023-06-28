The Frederick County Council on Tuesday passed a bill by a slim margin to eliminate the playing of recorded phone messages as a means of offering public comment during council meetings.
Recorded phone messages will no longer be played during meetings starting Aug. 1.
Memebers of the public will still be able to call in to give public comment live, but recorded messages will be transcribed and given to the council to read.
Councilman Jerry Donald, who represents District 1, made the motion, and said playing the recorded phone calls was not an effective use of anyone's time.
"This is the equivalent of watching us read emails, because that is in effect what we're doing. We just read them much more quickly if we read them instead of listening to them," he said.
Council President Brad Young agreed, and also pointed to the small number of recorded phone calls the council receives. Since January, the council has only received nine recorded messages.
In 2022, the council received 152 messages.
Young said that usually when the council hears these recorded messages, they have already voted on the issue that the person is commenting about. He said he also personally gets more out of reading emails than listening to the recorded messages.
But Councilmman Mason Carter, who represents District 5, said that there was value in playing the recorded messages. For one, it gives the person confirmation that the council has heard them.
"When there's an email sent or a phone call transcribed, you have no confirmation that that's read or were heard," he said.
Councilman Steve McKay, who represents District 2, agreed with Carter, saying that ensuring people know they're being heard is imperative. He also said playing the recorded phone calls gives options to the public and can be used in the event of technical issues.
"A lot of times a recorded message, it starts as someone who wanted to make that live recording, and then through whatever circumstance, they couldn't. Sometimes the circumstance is on us through technical glitches," he said.
And unlike Young, McKay said that he would rather listen to the recorded messages than read an email. He said he tries to read every email that comes in, he said, but it's hard during the work day. Recorded phone calls for him is a way to make sure he heard people, he said.
For Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, who represents District 3, playing the recorded phone calls was all about accessibility. There are seniors who can't physically come and parents who have children to worry about, she said.
"Suppose you're calling to speak to us live and at the very moment you're getting ready to speak, your 3-year-old decides that they're going to decide to flush something down the toilet. You just have to hang up that phone and go, you're going to want to call back and give us that public comment later on," she said.
Both she and McKay said that perhaps the council should look into amending how the council takes recorded phone calls rather than getting rid of it completely.
Keegan-Ayer, Carter and McKay voted against the motion.
Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, Councilwoman at-large Renee Knapp, Donald and Young voted eliminate the playing of recorded messages.
Sue Trainor, vice president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, spoke up to express her disappointment in the council's decision. Sometimes the recorded phone call is the best option for a person to be heard, she said.
"I know that this is a comment after the decision has been made, but I would also invite you to consider that the easiest way for the public to offer you information might be a higher priority than the easiest way for you to receive information," Trainor said.
