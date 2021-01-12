Frederick County Council members workshopped a pair of bills Tuesday that focus on making significant tweaks to the county's zoning and emergency communications laws, supporters argue.
The first bill, introduced by Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D), would allow property owners of "non-conforming structures" to modify or add on to those buildings.
The second bill, with the same sponsorship, would require buildings to set up their multi-line phone systems so that callers can dial 911 without having to press another number, something typically required to connect to an outside line.
The latter is a requirement to get local law aligned with Kari's Law, a change adopted at the state and federal level in recent years. The law is named after Kari Hunt, who was killed in a hotel in Marshall, Texas. Her nine-year-old daughter tried to call 911, but didn't know to dial 9 to reach an outside line.
Council members were supportive of both bills during their workshop Tuesday. Tolson DeSa, the county's zoning administrator in the planning and permitting division, said the "non-conforming structure" bill change would most likely apply to structures built before the county's zoning ordinance was enacted, in January 1977.
According to the legislation, the county's Board of Appeals would still need to sign off on any proposed changes, but it would allow property owners to apply for additions, including increasing the footprint or extending into their setbacks, but not building a porch.
"That’s the heart and the purpose of this ... where the citizen has no path forward, and [it] at least gives them an opportunity to make their case to the Board of Appeals," said Mike Wilkins, the county's director of the Department of Development and Review.
The other bill discussed Tuesday involving Kari's Law would require businesses to ensure their multi-line telephone systems can connect to 911 services without dialing another number to reach that outside law.
Multiple county officials, in response to council member questions, said they would prefer to educate and get businesses to comply to the law change, versus direct enforcement of the law.
Many council members, including Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), said they didn't envision any trouble with businesses complying. Councilman Phil Dacey (R) asked how the law would be enforced, if education didn't work.
County Fire Chief Tom Coe said it would be part of the inspection "checklist" as the fire marshal or other officials check on businesses countywide.
"For the occupancies we regularly inspect, this will a checkmark on the checklist," Coe said.
