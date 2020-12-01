Frederick County Council on Tuesday night workshopped legislation sponsored by Councilman Kai Hagen (D) that aims to make it easier for the county’s Planning Commission to allow some signage in planned-use and mixed-use developments.
Hagen said his proposal isn’t too complex, but that it allows for more “flexibility” in terms of where signage can be used. Mike Wilkins, the county’s director of development review and planning, said one factor that led to the change is a development along Md. 144, or Old National Pike, that currently would not be able to allow certain signage based off current law.
The county’s Planning Commission doesn’t have the authority to allow developers to make modifications to any signage in any zoning district, Wilkins said. Making Hagen’s proposed changes—which notes the Planning Commission must consider how the signage “thematically represents the commercial/employment community as a whole,” pedestrian/vehicular traffic [and] reduces visual clutter—would allow the development along Old National Pike, for instance, to install some shared signage.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) was concerned about the word “thematically” being used in conditions the Planning Commission must consider, but Wilkins and county planning staff were open to suggestions for different words.
Eric Soter of Rodgers Consulting, which works with developers and county planning staff in the county, said if Hagen’s bill became law, there would still be restrictions on signage, including height of the signs and how close they are to major roadways, like I-70.
But it would at least allow the Planning Commission to make a decision on signage in planned-use and mixed-use zoning districts.
“This would allow for us to at least apply for that, show [county] staff and the Planning Commission where we would apply for that,” Soter said of any possible signage.
Keegan-Ayer, Blue re-elected as council president, vice president
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) and Council Vice President Michael Blue were re-elected to their posts Tuesday.
Both abstained from voting for themselves, but they were supported by the rest of the council. Multiple council members praised Keegan-Ayer and Blue for taking on a heavier workload the past two years.
"When something is working, you don’t need to fix it," Councilman Kai Hagen (D) said of Keegan-Ayer and Blue’s work.
Both will serve until the end of the council’s term in 2022, which runs through November of that year.
Sustainable Monocacy Commission members confirmed
Council unanimously approved nine voting and two non-voting members to the Sustainable Monocacy Commission. That commission is County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the county’s response to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners splitting from Frederick County in having a joint board making recommendations on how to manage the Monocacy River.
The commission members are Matt Moran, Glen Dunham, R. Gary Magnuson, Kimberly Stewart, Bill Allen, Peter Sicilia, Jr., Andrew Celmer, Charles Eirkson III, Alonnie “Lonnie” Ropp. The non-voting members are Alderman Roger Wilson (D) and Councilman Jerry Donald (D).
