Eligibility requirements for a property tax credit reserved for seniors and military veterans in Frederick County would expand under a proposal introduced Tuesday by a County Councilman.
The county has issued just $13,000 in credits under existing eligibility requirements, and just one veteran in the county had benefited, officials said during the County Council meeting Tuesday.
The proposal, from Councilman Steve McKay (R), would broaden who would qualify for the 20 percent property tax credit. He pitched the change as a way to encourage veterans to retire in Frederick County and express gratitude to them for their service.
“I want Frederick County to be the desired location for our service members,” McKay said during the meeting, “to come here, to work here, to retire here, to stay here.”
McKay’s proposal would make the credit available to active duty, retired and honorably discharged service members with a service-connected disability, as well as their surviving spouses.
It would also eliminate an $80,000 household income qualification and raise to $500,000 the maximum property value applicable to the credit.
In addition to eligible veterans, the property tax credit is available to seniors who’ve lived in a home for at least the last 40 years and who have a gross household income of $80,000 or less.
During Tuesday’s meeting, McKay invited a pair of Frederick County veterans to offer their input, including Wilfred Plumley, deputy garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick and retired Army lieutenant colonel.
“If I was to retire right now, I would not stay in Frederick County, or in Maryland, because of property taxes,” Plumley said during the meeting.
With three council members co-sponsoring, McKay’s proposal already has the support it needs to pass. Joining him are Vice President Michael Blue and Councilman Phil Dacey — both fellow Republicans — and Councilman Kai Hagen from the Democratic side.
“As long as I don’t screw up and lose one,” McKay said in an interview with The News-Post, “I feel pretty good about getting this passed.”
