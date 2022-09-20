The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to add a ninth seat on the committee that administers and operates the county’s retirement plans.

The committee oversees the county’s retirement plan for non-uniformed county employees and the retirement plan for uniformed county employees — including law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and fire and rescue personnel.

