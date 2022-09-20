The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to add a ninth seat on the committee that administers and operates the county’s retirement plans.
The committee oversees the county’s retirement plan for non-uniformed county employees and the retirement plan for uniformed county employees — including law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and fire and rescue personnel.
The additional member for the retirement plan committee will be the second member representing the county government’s retirees. County Executive Jan Gardner, D, will appoint the new member, and the County Council will vote whether to confirm Gardner's appointee.
The committee's other members include Human Resources Director Wayne Howard, Finance Director Erin White, a law enforcement representative from the county's Fraternal Order of Police, a corrections officers representative from the Fraternal Order of Police, a representative from the county's Career Firefighters Association, and two non-uniformed county employees.
County retirees requested that the committee add an additional board member because the number of retirees participating in the county’s retirement plan has jumped over the last 20 years, White said during a council meeting on Aug. 16.
In 2001, retirees made up 9% of the nearly 1,500 participants in the plan, White said.
In 2021, retirees comprised 30% of the nearly 3,900 total plan participants.
Increasing the board’s composition to nine members will also give the committee an odd number of voting members, which most voting bodies maintain, the county’s bill documents state.
Council members on Tuesday voted to approve two bills, one to amend the retirement plan for non-uniformed employees to reflect the nine-member committee, and another to amend the retirement plan for uniformed employees.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, sponsored the bills on Gardner's behalf.
The six council members present at Tuesday’s meeting — Democratic Council Members Jessica Fitzwater, Jerry Donald and Kai Hagen, and Republicans Michael Blue and Steve McKay — joined Keegan-Ayer to vote in favor of the two bills.
Councilman Phil Dacey, R, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting after contracting COVID-19.
