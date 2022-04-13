Frederick County’s Police Accountability Board must have at least one member who is Black or African American and another who is a first- or second-generation immigrant, which wasn’t required until the County Council voted Tuesday to amend its original bill.
The council will hold a town hall meeting April 19 for members of the public to comment on the amended version of the police accountability board before voting the following week to establish the board. Once formed, the board will receive complaints of misconduct against police officers in the county.
“This guarantees [to these communities that] no matter who is in office at the county executive level or the council’s level … they will have a seat on this board when they are the communities that are most impacted by interactions with law enforcement, be they positive or negative,” said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, who proposed the amendment.
The amendment passed 4-3, with Republican Councilman Steve McKay and Democratic Councilmen Kai Hagen and Jerry Donald also voting in favor.
Those opposed, including Republican Councilman Phil Dacey, said they felt the change prioritized the voice of some minority communities over others.
“Diversity is much more than just those two categories,” Dacey said.
But council members who supported the amendment said it was necessary to elevate the voices of people who have disproportionately been the victims of police misconduct.
“I think we have to be honest about the interactions of Blacks, and to some extent immigrants, and the police over American history,” Donald said.
Council Vice President Michael Blue, R, and Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, joined Dacey in opposition.
“We’ve heard from a lot of folks about the need to not think about diversity as a box to be checked,” Fitzwater said. “I don’t believe that to be Council President Keegan-Ayer’s intent with this, but that is my concern.”
“This is something that I hear from people who live in my district all the time, and I can’t turn my back on that,” Keegan-Ayer said.
The council will still require that the board have at least two Frederick residents, one Brunswick resident and one Thurmont resident, to ensure representation from each municipality with its own police agency. Only people who are registered to voted may serve on the board.
The council also adopted new language for how the county will choose people to fill the five seats on the Police Accountability Board that don’t follow a specific requirement.
Now, the board must “to the maximum extent practicable” reflect the county’s racial, gender and cultural diversity, and include representation from communities who frequently interact with police.
The prior version of the bill only stated that the board shall reflect the county’s diversity “to the extent possible,” which community members said reflected an inadequate commitment to diversity.
The amended bill also lists communities that disproportionately interact with police, including people who are Black or African American, Latino, LGBTQ, first or second generation immigrants, those who are disabled or have behavioral health concerns and those experiencing homelessness.
The council voted 5-2 for the amendment, which Fitzwater and Hagen brought forth. Blue and Dacey were opposed.
Additional amendments the council passed Tuesday, which also included expanding the board from nine to 11 members, came in response to a wave of public input.
Nearly all of the roughly 30 people who provided comment during a town hall meeting on April 5 called on council members to require that the board include representation from minority communities who are disproportionately the victims of police misconduct.
County Executive Jan Gardner, D, will nominate members to the board once it is formed and the County Council will decide whether to confirm them.
While the Police Accountability Board will receive complaints of misconduct, a separate five-person charging committee will determine whether an officer will be administratively charged and will recommend discipline, if warranted.
Frederick County, like every other Maryland county, is required to establish a police accountability board under a state law passed last year.
While the board wouldn’t be allowed to begin meeting until July, the county must pass a bill to establish it by May 1 to accommodate a 60-day window for the bill to be enacted into law.
To meet the May 1 deadline, the council must vote to pass the bill by April 26, the last Tuesday of the month.
