The Frederick County Council on Tuesday has started the transfer of a slice of land at Oakdale Elementary School to the county government, which will move along plans to expand a road in the area to pave the way for a 600-home development.
Transferring ownership of the land parcel, which is 0.85 acres in the northwest corner of the school’s property, from the Frederick County Board of Education to the county government will allow for a developer to expand Lake Linganore Boulevard.
After the expansion is complete, Lake Linganore Boulevard will connect the area that will house the Linganore Town Center — which includes plans for a senior center and a library branch — to Meadow Road and the ramp to Interstate 70, Janice Spiegel, the county’s education and special initiatives director, said in an interview.
To connect the town center and I-70, Lake Linganore Boulevard will loop around Oakdale Elementary School and pass through the parcel, which the Board of Education owns. The Board of Education, though, does not have the authority to transfer the land parcel to the developer, Spiegel said during a County Council meeting on Tuesday.
Constructing Lake Linganore Boulevard would also alleviate traffic along Old National Pike, or Md. 144, from which people access Oakdale elementary, middle and high schools, school board President Brad Young wrote in a letter to County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer.
The Board of Education voted on Oct. 14 to declare the parcel surplus. Young’s letter notified the County Council that the school board had surplussed the land parcel and it granted the council 30 days to vote to notify the school board whether the county desired the land.
Following the County Council’s approval, the Board of Education will transfer the property to the county government.
The County Council will then vote whether to accept the property and transfer it to the developer.
In September 2020, the County Council voted to require that Elm Street Development, a Virginia-based developer, build Lake Linganore Boulevard as part of approval for its Cromwell property, which is planned to be an age-restricted community of 600 homes along Old National Pike and Meadow Road.
The homes, which will include multifamily and single-family units, detached units and villas, will be open to people ages 55 and older, according to the project’s website, cromwellactiveadult.com.
Elm Street Development is also building the Linganore Town Center.
Jason Wiley, vice president for Elm Street Development, said the expansion of Lake Linganore Boulevard will be complete in two to three years. He estimated that it will be another decade before the development is complete.
