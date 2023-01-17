The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to confirm which state and local boards and commissions on which they will serve as liaisons during their time in office.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, appointed herself and the seven council members to boards and commissions based on their preferences. The council's unanimous vote on Tuesday confirmed those appointments.
The Frederick County government has nearly 40 boards and commissions, 14 of which require that one of the seven County Council members or Fitzwater serve as a liaison.
As of Tuesday's vote, there were still three county boards and commissions that required a liaison from the County Council:
- Frederick County Housing Trust
- Local Interagency Coordinating Council
- Solid Waste Advisory Committee
The council members may join the remaining boards and commissions at a later date, county Administrative Officer Joyce Grossnickle said during the meeting.
The county officials will also serve on various committees for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG), a nonprofit association comprising elected officials from the D.C. region, including Frederick County, and for the governing bodies for several businesses and organizations outside of local government.
On Tuesday, there were four Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) committees that still required a council member:
- Food and Agriculture Regional Policy Committee
- Human Services Policy Committee
- Metropolitan Washington Air Quality Committee
- Region Forward Coalition
Below is a list of the boards and commissions Fitzwater and the council members will serve on during their four-year terms.
County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D
- Liaison to the Fire and Rescue Advisory Board, the Maryland Association of Counties Legislative Committee, the Tourism Council of Frederick County, the MWCOG Council of Governments Board of Directors and the MWCOG National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board
Council President Brad Young, D
- Liaison to the Frederick Municipal Airport Commission and the Sustainable Monocacy Commission
- Alternate member for the Fire and Rescue Advisory Board
- Point person for the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association
Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, D
- Liaison to the Downtown Frederick Partnership and the county's alternate liaison to the Maryland Association of Counties Legislative Committee
- Point person for the Affordable Housing Council, the Equity and Inclusion Commission, the Frederick Community Action Agency Board and the Human Relations Commission
Councilman Mason Carter, R
- Liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission
- Point person for the Roads Board and the Weed Advisory Committee
Councilman Jerry Donald, D
- Liaison to the Public Library Board and the Weinberg Center for the Arts
- Point person for the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and the Frederick Arts Council
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D
- Liaison to the Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee, the Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, the Immigrant Affairs Commission, the Maryland Association of Counties Legislative Committee, the MWCOG Chesapeake Bay and Water Resources Policy Committee, the MWCOG Climate, Energy and Environment Policy Committee, and the Senior Services Advisory Board
- Point person for the Frederick County Board of Elections and the Workforce Development Board
Councilwoman Renee Knapp, D
- Liaison to the Social Services Board and the Transportation Services Advisory Council
- Point person for the Commission for Women, the Commission on Disabilities, the Sustainability Commission and the Technology Council of Frederick County
Councilman Steve McKay, R
- Liaison to the Veterans Advisory Council and the Interagency Internal Audit Authority
- Point person for the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board
