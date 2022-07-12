Frederick County Council members on Tuesday proposed three county charter amendments, including one to affirm that the council has the final say in bargaining disagreements with career firefighters.
In 2018, more than 70% of county voters approved Question D, giving the county the authority to appoint a neutral arbitrator to issue a binding decision for labor disputes between the county and its career firefighters.
The arbitrator’s decision would be binding for the county executive. The County Council, however, could decrease a contract amount that an arbitrator determined.
The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 3666, a firefighters union, sued the county, saying an arbitrator’s decision should be binding for the entire county, including the County Council, the News-Post reported then.
A judge dismissed the case in March 2021.
The county’s charter gives the council final say in such a labor dispute because the council is the final vote on the county’s budget, which pays for firefighters.
Council Vice President Michael Blue, R, said he introduced the charter amendment Tuesday to make clear that the council has the final say.
If the council adds the charter amendment to election ballots in November, voters can affirm their 2018 decision, Blue said.
If the council votes not to put the amendment to a countywide vote, a labor dispute with county firefighters is more likely to go to court, where a judge would rule on the council’s authority, Blue said.
The county’s administration supports Blue’s proposal. Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum called it a “housekeeping” measure to affirm voters’ decision that elected officials have control of “taxpayer-funded initiatives.” The council will take public comment on Blue’s proposal and two others on July 21 at 7 p.m.
The council is scheduled to vote July 26 on which charter amendment questions to put on November ballots.
Another proposed charter amendment, from Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, D, would let County Council members receive health insurance.
“This is something that will increase the representation on the council and make the opportunity to run for these council positions something that is available to more folks in our community,” Fitzwater said during the council’s meeting.
Council members are paid $22,500 per year, but that will increase to $35,000 once the next council takes office in December, following the general election.
Fitzwater proposed this charter amendment in 2020, too, but the council voted it down.
Blue and Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, said it is unlikely that the proposal will pass.
Councilman Steve McKay, R, on Tuesday proposed another charter amendment familiar to council members.
Under his proposal, the council could increase funding for a specific item, like a county department, in a proposed county budget. If the council voted to increase a budget item, it would need to decrease funding for another item.
The council may only decrease or delete budget items under the county’s charter, with one exception — it can vote to increase or decrease funding for the county Board of Education.
Similar proposals failed in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Blue and Keegan-Ayer said it will likely fail again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.