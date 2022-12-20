The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted to send to County Executive Jessica Fitzwater their preferences for various state and local boards and commissions they hope to serve as liaisons to during their time in office.
Fitzwater, D, is expected to formally appoint council members and herself as liaisons to the boards and commissions. The County Council will then vote whether to confirm Fitzwater's appointments.
The Frederick County government has nearly 40 boards and commissions, including an Adult Public Guardianship Review Board, an Immigrant Affairs Commission and a Police Accountability Board — which the county established in April to comply with a state law requiring that counties form boards to receive and review complaints of misconduct against police officers.
Fourteen of the county’s boards and commissions require that one of the seven County Council members or Fitzwater serve as a liaison.
The county officials will also serve on various committees for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG), a nonprofit association comprising elected officials from the D.C. region, including Frederick County, and for the governing bodies for about a dozen businesses and organizations outside of local government.
The county's liaisons to the MWCOG committees and to the Interagency Internal Audit Authority will not require an appointment from the county executive.
Below is a list of the boards and commissions Fitzwater and the council members hope to serve on during their four-year terms.
District 3 Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, will be the liaison to the Frederick County Board of Elections.
Frederick County government boards and commissions
- Affordable Housing Council — District 4 Councilman Kavonte Duckett, D
- Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board — District 2 Councilman Steve McKay, R
- Agriculture Business Council — McKay
- Commission for Women — At-large Councilwoman Renee Knapp, D
- Commission on Disabilities — Knapp
- Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee — Keegan-Ayer
- Domestic Violence Coordinating Council — Keegan-Ayer
- Equity and Inclusion Commission — Duckett, D
- Fire and Rescue Advisory Board — Fitzwater
- Human Relations Commission — Duckett
- Immigrant Affairs Commission — Keegan-Ayer
- Parks and Recreation Commission — District 5 Councilman Mason Carter, R
- Public Library Board — District 1 Councilman Jerry Donald, D
- Roads Board — Carter
- Senior Services Advisory Board — Keegan-Ayer
- Social Services Board — Knapp
- Sustainability Commission — Knapp
- Technology Council of Frederick County — Knapp
- Transportation Services Advisory Council — Knapp
- Veterans Advisory Council — McKay
- Workforce Development Board — Keegan-Ayer
Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments policy committees
- Chesapeake Bay and Water Resources Policy Committee — Keegan-Ayer
- Climate, Energy and Environment Policy Committee — Keegan-Ayer
- Council of Governments Board of Directors — Fitzwater
- National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board — Fitzwater
Organizations and businesses outside Frederick County government
- Downtown Frederick Partnership — Duckett
- Frederick Arts Council — Donald
- Frederick Community Action Agency Board — Duckett
- Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association — At-large Councilman Brad Young
- Frederick Municipal Airport Commission — Young
- Maryland Association of Counties Legislative Committee — Fitzwater and Keegan-Ayer
- Tourism Council of Frederick County — Fitzwater
- Weed Advisory Committee — Carter
- Weinberg Center for the Arts — Donald
- Interagency Internal Audit Authority (County Council appoints members) — McKay
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.