The Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved criteria for who can serve on the county’s 11-member Police Accountability Board.
The board will receive complaints of misconduct against police officers in the county. It also will identify trends in the disciplinary process of police officers and make recommendations on changes to policy, training or supervision.
County Executive Jan Gardner, D, will nominate members to the board. The County Council will decide whether to confirm them.
Members of the public expressed concern at a public hearing last week. Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said during Tuesday’s council meeting that Gardner has committed to including Michael Hughes, Frederick County’s chief equity and inclusion officer, in the board member selection process.
Potential members will be subject to an interview and vetting from a number of county and local officials, including Gardner or a designee and mayors from Brunswick, Frederick and Thurmont, or their chief administrative officer.
The board will not begin meeting until July, but the county had to pass a bill to establish it by May 1 to accommodate a 60-day window for the bill to be enacted into law.
“Although members of the public … raised some additional concern — much as some of us might like to see some of those concerns addressed — we have run out of time to continue to amend this bill,” said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D.
The council has required that the board have at least one Black or African American member and another who is a first- or second-generation immigrant.
The board must also have at least two Frederick residents, one Brunswick resident and one Thurmont resident to ensure representation from each municipality with its own police agency.
Only people who are registered to vote may apply to be on the board.
Some residents have said that reserving seats for municipalities with their own police force, which are predominantly white areas, may take away opportunities for representation from communities in the county that disproportionately experience police misconduct.
Members of the public have also expressed concern that requiring at least one Black or African American member and another who is a first- or second-generation immigrant could sideline other minority voices.
Also, requiring that members be registered voters will prevent undocumented immigrants from serving, too, some residents have said.
Others have said they do not want anyone with a grudge against police to be allowed to be on the board.
Frederick County was required to establish a police accountability board under a state law passed last year.
Under the county’s bill, the board must “to the maximum extent practicable” reflect the county’s racial, gender and cultural diversity, and include representation from communities that frequently interact with police.
These communities include people who are Black or African American, Latino, LGBTQ, first- or second-generation immigrants, those who are disabled or have behavioral health concerns, and those experiencing homelessness, the bill states.
Those eligible must be familiar with, or have experience in, the legal field, the behavioral health field, social services, human resources or personnel management, or the operation of a government agency, criminal justice agency or community service organization, or have “relevant lived experience,” the bill states.
Active police officers cannot be on the board, but a representative from the Sheriff’s Office and from each municipal police agency will be liaisons to the board, as will the county’s chief equity and inclusion officer.
Immediate family members of police officers and those who have been convicted of or received probation before judgment for a felony or misdemeanor carrying a penalty of more than two years cannot be on the board.
The board’s 11 members must complete training programs, including from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission.
The board will receive complaints of misconduct and identify trends. A separate five-person charging committee will determine whether an officer will be administratively charged. That committee will recommend discipline, if warranted.
The chair of the board and the county executive will each appoint two members of the public to the commission. The chair of the Police Accountability Board will be the third member.
