Under a bill the Frederick County Council passed Tuesday, new homes would have to be built with conduit systems known as raceways that will be reserved for wiring for electric vehicle charging.
A previous version of the bill would have required home builders to construct new properties with wiring for electric vehicle charging already in place, rather than just the raceways.
While a number of county builders supported the initial bill, the new version lowers the price tag that builders or homebuyers would incur. Wiring a new home for electric vehicle charging can cost upwards of $1,000, but fitting homes with raceways would cost roughly $250, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said.
“This bill was amended in response to suggestions made by members of the building industry based on concerns they had about cost and the longevity of the infrastructure,” Keegan-Ayer (D) said during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
With raceways already in place, homeowners will be able to install electric vehicle charging equipment on their property for a lower cost, she said.
If County Executive Jan Gardner signs the bill into law, it will go into effect July 1 and builders will also be required to offer homebuyers the option to have electric vehicle charging wires run through the raceways.
Council members voted 5-2 in favor of the bill. Councilman Steve McKay, who along with fellow Republican Councilman Phil Dacey opposed the bill, said he disagreed with the council’s decision to require that builders include raceways in new homes.
“It’s still just a cheaper mandate,” McKay said of the requirement that homes be built with raceways.
The requirement will apply to new, single-family homes, as well as townhouses and duplexes with an on-lot parking area such as a driveway or garage. Mobile homes, modular homes or new units without connection to public utility electric service won’t need to be built with the raceways.
OTHER MEASURES
The County Council unanimously voted to pass a bill that will give county planners more control over where companies can build data centers and what the facilities would look like.
“The county does welcome businesses of all types, and we love our data centers,” said Keegan-Ayer, who sponsored the bill on behalf of County Executive Jan Gardner (D).
Gardner previously said the measure was a response to Texas-based Quantum Loophole announcing plans last June to develop a campus near Adamstown for companies to build data centers on. While it’s not yet clear how many data centers will be built on the property, Gardner said her hope is to limit disruptions to nearby communities.
The measure adds data centers — high-security warehouses that organizations and companies use to store and process massive amounts of data — to a zoning class that currently allows for manufacturing facilities and warehouses.
Data centers would only be permitted on land that is zoned for them and built on at least 80,000 square feet of property, set back at least 50 feet from the property line in all directions.
Moreover, data center facilities cannot be taller than 60 feet, and if a company installs security fencing, vegetation must keep the fence from public view.
Data center facilities will need to maintain a sound level from the property limits no higher than 70 decibels, which is softer than a vacuum cleaner but louder than a conversation or business office.
A new five-member architectural review committee consisting of architects, industrial specialists and those with other related experiences would be responsible for reviewing applications from companies seeking to establish data centers.
Democratic council members Kai Hagen and Jessica Fitzwater on Tuesday withdrew an amendment that would have required data centers to meet U.S. Green Building Council standards for sustainability, water efficiency and energy usage.
“It’s not the right place for this discussion,” Fitzwater said. “It’s a bigger conversation that I think needs to happen, not just for data centers, but probably for other buildings in the county as well.”
Had the council adopted the amendment, a vote on the entire bill would have been delayed and the council would have had to hold a public hearing next week on the amended bill.
The council also unanimously voted to end a requirement that public notices be placed on each property that is part of a large-scale rezoning.
For comprehensive rezoning projects, such as the county’s plan to preserve land around Sugarloaf Mountain, staff could be required to post signs on hundreds or even thousands of properties, according to county documents.
For adjoining properties that are part of a comprehensive rezoning, county staff will place signs at locations that can be easily seen by the public, rather than at each individual property. This means staff will have fewer signs to set up and repair.
The bill now heads to County Executive Jan Gardner for her signature.
