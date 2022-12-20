People can continue giving public comments by phone during Frederick County Council meetings for at least the next few months, after the council on Tuesday tabled a decision about rescinding that choice.
To give comments during the County Council’s meetings, members of the public may either attend the meetings at Winchester Hall in Frederick or call a toll-free line.
People may also leave a voicemail, which is transcribed and sent to the council members, or email their comments. Voicemails are played at the end of meetings, while emailed comments are entered into the council’s record and meeting minutes.
Some of the seven County Council members said they would like to retain the option for people to call to give comments, but do away with playing voicemails at the end of meetings.
Being able to call to give comments is especially important for people who cannot make it to the 5:30 p.m. meetings, whether because of a lack of transportation or child care, a disability, a language barrier or something else, council members in support of keeping the option said.
“We generally have a responsibility to encourage as much public participation in all the ways that we can to meet the folks where they’re at,” said Councilman Steve McKay, a Republican who represents District 2.
Councilman Jerry Donald, who was the most outspoken for ending public comments by phone, said people who can’t attend meetings should send their comments by email or call their council member if they have a question or concern.
“I’m willing to listen, but my feeling is to go back to in-person comments [during meetings],” said Donald, a Democrat who represents District 1.
The County Council began accepting public comments over the phone at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March 2020 and April 2022, members of the public couldn’t attend County Council meetings in person, so the only way they could provide comments was over the telephone.
Over the County Council’s last 32 meetings, 33 people have given public comments over the phone, County Council Executive Assistant Nancy Luna wrote in an email.
Of those, 20 called to give comments about the county’s plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area, which was among the most contentious issues before the County Council in the last four years.
No one has called to give public comments during the three County Council meetings held since newly elected members were sworn in on Dec. 5.
