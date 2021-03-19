County Council members Steve McKay and Jerry Donald are making another attempt to update school construction fees countywide.
School construction, or mitigation, fees are paid by developers who want to build homes in areas where schools are already crowded at well over 100 percent of state-rated capacity. The state helps determine the overall fee through a school construction cost index, which includes metrics like pupil rates, the cost to build schools and several other factors.
Last year, McKay (R) said one of his greatest regrets so far while serving on the council was not getting school construction fees legislation passed. The proposal was first approached about two years ago when the topic was brought before the council for a workshop.
Donald (D) and Councilman Kai Hagen (D) join McKay as co-sponsors on his latest bill. The fee increases for a single-family detached home, townhouse/duplex and other residential units are similar to his and Donald's proposal from 2019 — potentially costing thousands of dollars depending on the school and housing type.
McKay and Donald have argued the council needs to update the fees in order to prevent schools from becoming more crowded, and they say developers need to pay a fair share for rising school costs and building in profitable real estate areas.
But Councilman Phil Dacey (R) believes raising the fees runs counter to the county's goal of providing more affordable housing.
The idea of affordable housing, however, shouldn't apply to areas where developers are actively looking to build properties that are priced in the higher ends of the market, McKay and Donald said.
The county's real estate market has also been hot since the pandemic started, especially in areas where the school construction fees are applied, McKay said. He understands Dacey's and others' argument that the fees will likely be passed to homebuyers, but McKay noted that could change based on market conditions.
Developers helped establish school construction fees in the early 2010s and have benefitted from the fact there haven't been annual adjustments, McKay and Donald said.
But Dacey believes the County Council should encourage the Board of Education to look at more redistricting and other options before opting to raise the fees. He pointed to Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School and Oakdale Middle School, schools in two districts that border each other, as an example.
According to the most recent Educational Facilities Master Plan, Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School was at roughly 67 percent capacity in 2019 and Oakdale Middle School was at 106 percent.
"I think it creates a lot of negative effects," Dacey said in general about raising fees. "It creates pockets in the county that only super rich people can live in, and you create schools that are economically stratified in the county."
Donald and McKay, however, believe the longer county officials wait to pass legislation, the longer all of the county's residents will pay for rising costs of school construction and crowded schools.
"As the developments fill up, we’re losing opportunities to recoup that money to help school construction," Donald said.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) was one of two "no" votes, along with Donald, on a bill council members passed in 2018. That bill adjusted the fees based on the data from the state’s school construction cost index, adds an annual increase of 2 percent to the then-current school construction fees and sets the maximum annual increase at 6 percent.
Keegan-Ayer said she is waiting to hear debate on the bill Tuesday, but she seemed supportive of a part that states the per pupil rate must match the developments that are already paying school construction fees.
"If we can find a way to do it that it is more equitable ... and making sure that we are applying those fees in an equitable manner — so that you're addressing the true impact of development in that community — I am willing to work with that," Keegan-Ayer said.
McKay likes his chances of the bill being approved. He labeled it one of his top priorities in public office.
"I think we can get it done this time … we have to wait for the vote, but I’m pretty confident," McKay said.
