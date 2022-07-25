The Frederick County Council is scheduled Tuesday to begin a months-long process of finalizing a plan to preserve land around Sugarloaf Mountain.
The plan would rezone and shield from development nearly 20,000 acres between Monocacy National Battlefield and Frederick County’s border with Montgomery County.
County planners will update council members on how the nearly 200-page proposal has changed since March, when they last briefed the council.
Proponents have said the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan is an effective way to preserve natural resources and ecosystems, including forests, water and wildlife.
From the county line, the preserved area’s western boundary winds along the Monocacy River to Monocacy National Battlefield. Interstate 270 is the eastern line between preserved land and development.
Plan opponents have said it will stunt development along I-270, which state and county officials identified as a strategic places to locate businesses.
Some Sugarloaf-area residents have said the plan gives the county too much say in how they use their land.
The Sugarloaf plan area encompasses nearly 900 homes and 2,400 residents, according to plan documents. It is part of the larger Livable Frederick Master Plan the county adopted in 2019 to guide development and preservation.
The county’s Planning Commission, which held 10 workshop meetings on the plan from September 2021 to June 2022, approved a final version and forwarded it to the County Council on July 13.
After Tuesday, the council is scheduled to meet again with county planners on Aug. 9, 11 and 15, and, if needed, Aug. 22. They will discuss — and potentially propose changes to — land uses, types of transportation and road projects the Sugarloaf plan may restrict or prohibit, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, said in a phone interview Monday.
The county’s planning staff is scheduled to hold a community meeting Aug. 18 at Urbana High School.
The council plans to discuss other parts of the plan later in August, September and October, Keegan-Ayer said. The council must vote to adopt changes to the plan by Oct. 18. Otherwise, the 90-day window to consider legislation will have passed.
If the council does not approve changes by Oct. 18, the county will adopt the Planning Commission’s version.
The Planning Commission has approved a handful of changes to the plan since planners last briefed the County Council in March.
One change clarifies for landowners that enrollment in a permanent land protection program or acceptance of a conservation easement — for which a property owner is paid or granted tax benefits in return for a land-use limitation, resource protection or landscape change, like planting trees and improving wildlife habitats — is voluntary under the Sugarloaf plan, Tim Goodfellow, lead county planner for the preservation plan, said in a phone interview Monday.
The plan would change the zoning of people’s land in some cases.
Roughly 95% of the zoning changes in the Sugarloaf plan are from agricultural use zoning to Resource Conservation Zoning, and the changes include varying parts of different properties, Goodfellow said in May.
The Resource Conservation designation is meant to protect sensitive and critical landscapes, such as a steep sloped forest bordering a stream, he said.
Some residents, though, have said they are concerned that new zoning will lower their property value.
The Planning Commission’s draft provides an overlay zoning district covering nearly the entire Sugarloaf plan area.
The overlay includes standards for the scale, intensity and impact of development on forest land, water quality, roads and the surrounding community, Goodfellow said. It prohibits land uses like shooting ranges and clubs, carnivals, circuses and industrial waste landfills.
Another change the Planning Commission adopted since March would exempt from the overlay restrictions a portion of land near the I-270 and Md. 80 interchange in Urbana. The area includes three businesses — Kannavis cannabis store, Potomac Garden Center, and Greenbriar Veterinary Hospital and Luxury Pet Resort.
A previous version of the plan required property owners in that area to abide by overlay requirements, but the Planning Commission voted to remove it, so the businesses would not be required to do so, Goodfellow said.
“As I see it, the preservation overlay is one way to keep unwanted development out of the Sugarloaf Plan area,” Johanna Springston, whose family has owned for 100 years a farm on Fingerboard Road in the Sugarloaf plan area, wrote Sunday in a letter to the County Council.
Other property owners in the Sugarloaf area have said they are concerned the overlay will restrict how they use their land.
“There are still hundreds of residents, farmers and businesses that will be severely impacted by the proposed plan, including Stronghold, Inc, the longtime nonprofit steward of Sugarloaf Mountain,” members of the Livable Frederick Coalition wrote in a news release July 13.
The Livable Frederick Coalition formed in May to oppose the Planning Commission’s Sugarloaf plan draft. Its members have argued that the plan does not give enough weight to local and statewide economic interests and does not align with the Livable Frederick Master Plan.
The coalition includes the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, the Frederick County Building Industry Association and the Frederick County Association of Realtors, and representatives from Greenbriar Veterinary Hospital and Luxury Pet Resort and Potomac Garden Center.
“There is no compelling reason to include in a more restrictive zoning designation operating farms and woodland properties,” Alberto Goetzl and Melinda Cohen of Dream Catcher Farm in Adamstown, within the Sugarloaf plan area, wrote in an email to County Council members on Wednesday.
In an email response to Goetzl and Cohen, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, wrote, “All agriculture uses and operations are exempt from the overlay and will be able to continue to operate as they do today.”
Sugarloaf-area residents said they have long viewed I-270 as a dividing line between historic, rural land where they live and development that defines Urbana.
The latest Sugarloaf plan version states that the scale and scope of future development within the Urbana Community Growth Area, along I-270, “may result in a limited plan amendment."
Knoxville resident Karen Russell wrote in an email to council members Monday that she was concerned the new language “opens the door to development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.