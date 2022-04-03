Frederick County residents will have an opportunity Tuesday to convey to members of the County Council who they think should be eligible to serve on the county’s new Police Accountability Board, and who should not.
Frederick County, like every other Maryland county, is required to establish a Police Accountability Board by no later than July 1, under a state law passed last year.
Once formed, the board will receive complaints of misconduct filed by members of the public against officers in any of the county’s four law enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, whose jurisdiction is entire county, and municipal departments in Frederick, Brunswick and Thurmont.
The Frederick County Council is tasked with passing a bill that will outline who can serve on the board and appointing members who must then be confirmed by County Executive Jan Gardner, D.
The County Council’s current proposal would create a nine-member board made up of registered voters in the county who are familiar with, or have experience in, the legal field, the behavioral health field, social services, human resources or personnel management, or the operation of a government agency, criminal justice agency or community service organization.
The board would include two Frederick residents, one Brunswick resident and one Thurmont resident, and, according to county documents, should reflect the racial, gender and cultural makeup of the county, including representation from minority communities that are disproportionately the victims of police misconduct.
Potential members will be subject to an interview and vetting from Gardner or a designee, and the mayor of each relevant municipality or their chief administrative officer, and must complete a number of training programs, including from the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission.
A representative from the Sheriff’s Office and from each municipal police agency will serve as liaisons to the board, as will the county’s chief equity and inclusion officer, currently Michael Hughes.
People who are ineligible to be on the board include active police officers and their immediate family members, county or municipal government employees and those who have been convicted of or received a probation before judgment for a felony or misdemeanor carrying a penalty of more than two years.
Each year, the board will identify trends in complaints of misconduct and recommend any necessary policy changes to officials in Frederick, Brunswick, Thurmont and at the county level.
The board will not, however, determine whether an officer will be administratively charged. That responsibility, along with recommending discipline, will fall to a separate five-person Charging Committee. The formation of the Charging Committee, like the Police Accountability Board, is required under state law.
The county executive and the Police Accountability Board will each appoint two members of the public to the Charging Committee, and the fifth member will be the chairperson of the Police Accountability Board or their designated member, under the County Council’s proposal.
Similar to the Police Accountability Board, people cannot serve on the Charging Committee if they are employed by a law enforcement agency in the county, are under criminal investigation or are charged with a crime pending before a court, or have been convicted of or received a probation before judgment for a crime with a statutory penalty of at least one year.
Those interested in providing input to the County Council during its meeting Tuesday can do so in person at Winchester Hall or over the phone by calling 855-925-2801 and entering meeting code 8365.
The council will also hear public comment during its meeting on a pair of bills that would provide county retirees — including former law enforcement and correctional officers, and fire and rescue personnel — a 2% cost-of-living adjustment that will be applied to their monthly benefit payments for the next fiscal year only.
The one-time 2% adjustment would be in addition to a 1% cost-of-living adjustment that county retirees will receive as part of their monthly benefit payments during the next fiscal year, county Director of Finance Erin White said in an email in March.
