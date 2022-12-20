The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of transferring land at Oakdale Elementary School to the county government, paving the way for a 600-home development.
It was the County Council's first legislative vote since newly elected members were sworn into office on Dec. 5.
The 0.85-acre parcel, in a corner of the Frederick County Board of Education's property at Oakdale Elementary School, is not being used. Transferring it to the county government allows a developer to expand Lake Linganore Boulevard.
Lake Linganore Boulevard will eventually connect the area that will house the Linganore Town Center, which includes plans for a senior center and a library branch, to Meadow Road and the ramp to Interstate 70.
To connect the town center and I-70, Lake Linganore Boulevard will loop around Oakdale Elementary School and pass through the unused parcel.
The Board of Education cannot transfer the parcel directly to the developer, so the board had to give it to the county for the development to continue.
Following the County Council’s approval, the county will transfer the parcel to the developer.
In September 2020, the County Council voted to require that Elm Street Development, a Virginia-based developer, build Lake Linganore Boulevard as part of approval for its Cromwell property, which is planned to be an age-restricted community of 600 homes along Old National Pike and Meadow Road.
The homes, which will include multifamily and single-family units, detached units and villas, will be open to people ages 55 and older, according to the project’s website, cromwellactiveadult.com.
Elm Street Development is also building the Linganore Town Center.
Jason Wiley, vice president for Elm Street Development, previously said the expansion of Lake Linganore Boulevard will be complete in two to three years. He estimated that it will be another decade before the development is complete.
(1) comment
I feel my blood pressure rise every time I read about more housing approved.
