The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to grant certain farmland owners more flexibility when seeking to build on their land.
Under the county’s Code of Ordinances, property owners who have an agricultural preservation easement and a structure on the county’s Register of Historic Places must receive approval from the Frederick County Historic Preservation Commission before making any exterior changes to the historic structure, Amanda Whitmore, a county historic preservation planner, said in an interview.
An agricultural preservation easement is a legally binding agreement between a landowner and a governmental agency or nonprofit organization that protects the land from development and limits commercial uses not compatible with agriculture, according to the Frederick County Division of Planning and Permitting.
Once the code change takes effect in 60 days, these landowners will still need approval from the Historic Preservation Commission before making exterior changes to a historic structure on their land. But, these landowners will soon be able to seek advice from the Historic Preservation Commission about whether a structural change — outside of the historic structure and the surrounding boundary the county places on it — would alter the character of their land, Whitmore said.
Currently, when a landowner with an agricultural preservation easement has a historic structure on their property, the county can apply a historic preservation boundary to the entire land parcel it’s contained on, which requires the landowner to get the Historic Preservation Commission’s approval for any structural change on the property, Whitmore said.
Or, the county maintains a preservation boundary close to the historic structure, which allows these landowners to build or remove a structure outside the boundary without approval from the commission. But, it prevents them from seeking the commission’s advice.
The Historic Preservation Commission recommended the change to the county’s Code of Ordinance as part of a larger effort to establish a rural historic district on 1,100 acres northeast of New Market.
The district would be the first of its kind in Maryland, Whitmore said.
The area consists of farmland that has agricultural preservation easements and 10 historic farmsteads.
Once Tuesday’s ordinance change takes effect, landowners in this area wouldn’t be required to get approval from the Historic Preservation Commission to, say, build a new structure or remove a stone wall on their land that is outside a county-designated historic preservation boundary.
They would, however, still need to get approval from the Historic Preservation Commission before making an exterior change to a historic farmstead.
