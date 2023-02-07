The Frederick County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to grant certain farmland owners more flexibility when seeking to build on their land.

Under the county’s Code of Ordinances, property owners who have an agricultural preservation easement and a structure on the county’s Register of Historic Places must receive approval from the Frederick County Historic Preservation Commission before making any exterior changes to the historic structure, Amanda Whitmore, a county historic preservation planner, said in an interview.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:

@jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription