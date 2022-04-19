Retirees from Frederick County government will see an extra 2% cost-of-living adjustment applied to their monthly benefit payments for the fiscal year that begins in July.
The changes is the result of a pair of bills the County Council unanimously approved Tuesday.
The one-time 2% adjustment will be in addition to the annual 1% cost-of-living adjustment that county retirees will receive as part of their monthly benefit payments during the next fiscal year, county Director of Finance Erin White wrote in an email in March.
One bill the County Council voted to pass added the additional 2% adjustment to the retirement plan for uniformed employees, including former law enforcement and correctional officers, and for fire and rescue personnel.
The second bill added the adjustment to the general retirement plan for county government employees.
County retirees qualify for a cost-of-living adjustment after they’ve received at least 12 monthly benefit payments, according to White.
