Frederick County officials will decide by next week which boards and commissions they will serve on during their time in office.
The process kicked off during a meeting on Tuesday, during which county administrators explained the role that County Council members, who took office last week, will have on the state and local boards and commissions they're on.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, will appoint County Council members — and, in some cases, herself — to serve as a liaison or point person to a few of the boards and commissions based on their preferences.
The County Council will then vote, likely during its meeting next week, whether to approve Fitzwater's appointments, said Council President Brad Young, D.
The Frederick County government has nearly 40 boards and commissions, including an Adult Public Guardianship Review Board, an Immigrant Affairs Commission and a Police Accountability Board — which the county established in April to comply with a state law requiring that counties form boards to receive and review complaints of misconduct against police officers.
Fourteen of the county's boards and commissions require that one of the seven County Council members or Fitzwater serve as a liaison.
Administrative Officer Joyce Grossnickle said during the meeting that Fitzwater plans to serve on the county's Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, tasked with addressing systemic factors contributing to domestic violence.
Young said during the meeting that he would like to be the liaison to the county's Fire and Rescue Advisory Board, which meets monthly to ensure that input from volunteer and career fire and rescue personnel, and other county residents, is part of the county's policy process, according to the board's website.
Fitzwater and the County Council members must also decide who will serve on various committees for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, a nonprofit association comprising elected officials from the D.C. region, including Frederick County.
Fitzwater and likely one council member will also join the Maryland Association of Counties Legislative Committee.
The governing bodies for about a dozen businesses and organizations outside of local government typically have county officials on them, too, including the Frederick Arts Council, the Frederick Municipal Airport Commission, the Weed Advisory Committee and the Tourism Council of Frederick County — which Fitzwater will likely join.
