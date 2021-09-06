Frederick County planners on Tuesday will update the County Council about a controversial plan that involves land preservation around Sugarloaf Mountain.
The briefing marks an early stage in planners’ coordination with the council on the proposal, and planners will offer an overview of what project lead Tim Goodfellow called an initial proposal.
The item involving Sugarloaf Mountain is a piece of the larger Livable Frederick Master Plan, adopted in 2019 as the prevailing policy document for development and preservation for the county, according to previous reporting from The News-Post. County officials first announced the Sugarloaf plan in February 2020, and planners released an initial proposal at the end of July 2021.
The proposal defines a 17,000-acre boundary for the Sugarloaf area, which runs to the south along the Montgomery County line and winds with the Monocacy River before reaching Md. 80, Fingerboard Road and the Hope Hill community to the north. The eastern boundary follows Md. 80 to Interstate 270 and then back to the county line.
Residents of the area fear the current proposal would invite development on the west side of I-270, which they view as the dividing line between the rural west side and the more developed east in and around Urbana.
Protecting the Sugarloaf area’s natural resources and ecosystem — including forests, bodies of water and wildlife habitats — is chief among the proposal’s goals, and preserving the land’s scenic and rural character is key to maintaining its identity within the county, Goodfellow said during open houses in August.
It also includes initiatives to address quality of life concerns in the area, like exploring whether police should enhance enforcement of speed limits on Thurston and Park Mills roads and building a network of water storage tanks in case of forest fires.
The purpose of Tuesday’s presentation will be to inform the council, Councilman Jerry Donald said. The body will not vote on the plan Tuesday.
Donald, a District 1 Democrat, said he plans to ask county planners why a particular parcel of land was removed from the plan. As representative for the district that houses the Sugarloaf area, Donald said he’s heard concerns from constituents about the piece of land — much of which is owned by local developer Tom Natelli, whose company is largely responsible for development in Urbana.
Natelli could not be reached for comment as of press time Monday.
The parcel at hand is somewhat of an entrance from I-270 into the Sugarloaf area. The area’s high visibility and accessibility given its proximity to the major highway make it ideal for development, Goodfellow said in an August interview with The News-Post.
County planners chose not to include the area because they felt it didn’t align with other elements of the proposal, Goodfellow said, adding that planners would need to further evaluate zoning districts and land uses in the area for it to receive consideration. The county may address the area in a different plan, he said.
Those who served on a citizens advisory group that provided input to county planners said they initially thought the area would be in the plan. The latest version of the plan, however, doesn’t include it, leaving committee members frustrated with what they see as a lack of transparency from county officials.
“It does not feel like a free and open conversation, and it doesn’t feel like we’re necessarily being heard,” said Ingrid Rosencrantz, who served on the advisory committee and who lives in the Sugarloaf area.
Like Rosencrantz, Steve Poteat wasn’t aware until county planners released the initial proposal in July that the area along I-270 would be omitted.
“We were all kind of shocked,” he said.
When the committee had its final meeting toward the end of 2020, he was still under the impression it would be in the plan. Poteat, who’s lived in the Sugarloaf area for half a century and who can see the mountain from his front porch, fears that allowing development on the Sugarloaf side of I-270 will open the door for further development on land he feels should be preserved.
Residents of the area who didn’t serve on the committee share the group’s concerns.
“Why’s this one piece of land being treated differently?” said Johanna Springston, who is cousins with Rosencrantz and who lives in the Sugarloaf area.
Springston said I-270 should continue to serve as the dividing line between development in Urbana and preserved land around Sugarloaf Mountain and be the eastern boundary for the plan.
Resident Nick Carrera agreed, and argued in an email to county officials Monday that restoring the area to the proposal could improve public confidence in later preservation projects the county undertakes.
“If the result is a Sugarloaf Plan that has broad approval, it will be a boost to successive parts of the Livable Frederick Plan,” he said in the email.
County residents also voiced disapproval during a series of virtual open houses in late August about officials removing the area from the proposal. Nearly all of the 30 people who commented during the open houses were against excluding the area from the proposal.
Ultimately, the council has the authority to make any changes to the proposal that it deems necessary, Goodfellow said.
