Home builders in Frederick County would have to wire new properties for electric vehicle charging under a proposal County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer plans to introduce Tuesday.
The requirement would apply to new, single-family homes, as well as townhouses and duplexes with an on-lot parking area. It wouldn’t include mobile homes, modular homes or new units without connection to public utility electric service.
Though electric vehicles don’t currently dominate county roads, Keegan-Ayer (D) said her hope is to equip homes for a gradual national shift to electric vehicles and incentivize county residents to be part of the trend.
“Why not be thinking ahead?” Keegan-Ayer said. “I see this as building for the future.”
Electric vehicle sales have risen nationwide in recent years, and 18 of the world’s top 20 vehicle manufacturers announced plans to increase production of some electric vehicles, according to a 2021 report from the International Energy Agency.
Keegan-Ayer said future homeowners in the county will save money if their properties already have the necessary wiring for electric vehicle charging.
Fitting an existing home with charging equipment can cost thousands of dollars, but according to county documents, Frederick County contractors estimated it would cost less than $1,000 to install the necessary electrical components on a new home — an expense Keegan-Ayer said would be “very minimal” over the life of a mortgage.
A number of the county’s home builders support the measure, including Joel Rensberger, who owns C.E. Resnberger & Family, Builder based in Woodsboro. His company has been installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure in homes for more than five years, so he knows that “it just isn’t that hard to do.”
“I think it’s overdue,” said Rensberger, who is also a board member for the nonprofit Frederick County Building Industry Association.
He compared it to building homes with bathtubs. Not everyone takes baths, but building a home without a tub could turn off an entire demographic of homebuyers, like families with young children. So when he builds homes, he includes bathtubs.
Rensberger said homes can last many generations, even well over a century, so they should be built with the foresight that an increasing number of potential buyers will likely own electric vehicles.
There’s a benefit for those who aren’t interested in electric vehicles too, he said. Having the necessary wiring built-in could increase a home’s value down the road and attract a future buyer who is into electric vehicles.
A state law passed in 2021 requires builders to provide buyers with the option of including an electric vehicle charging station or an electric line to support one.
Mark Lancaster, owner of Lancaster Craftsmen Builders in Middletown, said he’d prefer that Keegan-Ayer’s proposal more closely align with state law and give builders and homebuyers the option to forego the wiring.
“I think it’d be better to be more flexible with this legislation,” Lancaster said.
His worry is that buyers would have to pay a bit more for wiring they may never use.
Tom Natelli, CEO for Natelli Communities — the development company largely responsible for development in Urbana — said that giving prospective buyers the option is “worth considering,” given “there may be cases where costs are higher than anticipated,” like if a property doesn’t include a garage. Generally, though, Natelli is supportive of the measure.
“Overall, the world is moving in this direction,” Natelli said in an email. “And I agree we should be offering it to buyers.”
Actually already have the required 120V20A garage outlet required on the national level.
The level 2 is a luxury
A charging station is expensive and no need for one in a house unless you have an EV. However, adding a 220V outlet at construction is simple enough. In fact, my outside garage in MD does not have insulation or drywall so adding a 220V outlet would be a snap, even in a34 year old house.
I had casually looked into what it would take to install a level 2 charger for EVs and bit of sticker shock seeing ranges of 6 to 10 thousand. And I would need upgraded electrical service to the house to do it. Going to add a lot of costs to new homes. Seems to be over each by our elected officials. Mandate seems out of like - some are best served by hybrids over EV and would require such service. I do however think it would be reasonable to make sure new developments had the electric capacity and service to new homes. And also taking measures to insure infrastructure, power grid capacity as well as generation is from sustainable sources. That to me should be the focus of government and not these sort of mandates. They are overstepping bounds. Very concerned about governments direction of too much control - political landscape is very scary these days. Hope people come to their senses.
Outrageous! Next thing you know it will be running water and indoor privies.
So we have a State law that builders should include this as an OFFER to the homeowner, but the County wants to FORCE it. Got it. I agree it is much, much easier to install during construction, but one might want to take a look at the CA solar roof mandate and see how that is shaking out.
On the bright side, at least the proposal does not include taxpayer money to install the wiring, yet.
Tom, not to worry...proposed Senate Bill SB126 (if approved) will collect fee from sales of new vehicles in Maryland that product more than 400g/mile of CO2 (think 6cyl SUV's) that will go into a Maryland Strategic Investment Fund to be used partially to expand electric vehicle infrastructure. Nothing to prevent County from maybe requesting a piece of this pie rather than increasing everyone's taxes to pay for installing the wiring. BTW, the best I can tell, the fee is approximately $520 for something like a new 2WD Grand Cherokee.
