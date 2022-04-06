Nearly all of the roughly 30 Frederick County residents who provided comment during a County Council meeting Tuesday called on council members to require that a new Police Accountability Board include representation from minority communities who they said are disproportionately the victims of police misconduct.
Those who spoke at the meeting said that people from Black, Hispanic and Latino, immigrant and LGBTQ communities in particular must be a part of the nine-member board that will receive complaints of misconduct against police officers in the county.
The most up-to-date version of the County Council bill to create the board, and outline who can be part of it, states that the board should “to the extent practicable” reflect the county’s racial, gender and cultural diversity, and include representation from communities who frequently interact with police.
Representation from these communities should be a requirement, said Billy Reid, a Frederick resident and Democratic candidate to represent the county in the state House of Delegates.
“The board needs to include people with the knowledge and understanding of populations that have most likely experienced negative interactions with police,” Reid said.
County Executive Jan Gardner, D, will appoint members to the board and the County Council will decide whether to confirm them.
Among the board’s nine members, according to bill documents, must be two Frederick residents, one Brunswick resident and one Thurmont resident, to ensure that each municipality with its own law enforcement agency has representation.
Board members from Brunswick and Thurmont, which are predominantly white areas, could take away opportunities for representation from communities in the county who disproportionately experience police misconduct, said Tarolyn Thrasher, a Frederick resident who is running against Reid in the Democratic race for the county’s District 3A delegate seat.
Many, including Julius “Jay” Levine, a retired Frederick Police officer whose son is currently an officer, rebutted the argument that police agencies should have the authority to address complaints of misconduct against their own officers.
Law enforcement agencies have disciplined their own officers for “eons,” but Maryland counties are creating boards, because of state law, and because agencies have not successfully deterred misconduct, he said.
While the Police Accountability Board will receive complaints of misconduct, a separate five-person Charging Committee will determine whether an officer will be administratively charged and will recommend discipline.
Frederick County, like every other Maryland county, is required to establish a Police Accountability Board under a state law passed last year.
While the board wouldn’t be allowed to begin meeting until July, the county must pass a bill to establish it by May 1 to accommodate a 60-day window for the bill to be enacted into law.
Council members plan to propose amendments to the council’s bill next week, said Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D. If amendments pass, the council will hold another public hearing before eventually voting to establish the board.
To meet the May 1 deadline, the council must vote to pass the bill by April 26, the last Tuesday of the month.
If council members’ amendments do not pass, the body could vote to pass the bill as soon as April 19, when the body’s next legislative meeting is scheduled to be held.
well once you put members on the board to address the special interest groups how many member positions are there for others to fill?
