The Frederick County Council on Tuesday plans to approve a handful of residents to serve on a new commission tasked with improving communication between the county’s immigrant communities and local government.
The Immigrant Affairs Commission will eventually have 17 members hailing from a wide range of professional and socioeconomic backgrounds, but the council’s decision this week will involve just nine candidates. The remaining slots on the commission will be addressed during the council’s Nov. 2 meeting, according to county documents.
The council’s pending approval comes two weeks after county residents expressed disappointment in the amount of time it’s taken for the commission to get off the ground. The council approved it in February, and applications to serve on the commission closed in late April, officials said.
“We were basically kept in the dark,” said Yewande Oladeinde, a Frederick resident who plans to be on the commission.
Oladeinde, an immigrant of Nigeria, was appointed by the county executive’s office to serve as one of two immigrants residing in the county who aren’t representatives of an organization. Her hope is for the commission to be a voice for immigrant communities who’ve felt they haven’t been heard in county government for a long time.
The commission, Oladeinde said, should advocate for immigrant communities and advise the County Council and executive on how best to respond to impacts of the pandemic that have disproportionally impacted the county’s foreign-born residents — which comprise 11 percent of the county’s population, according to estimates for 2015 through 2019 from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Oladeinde was also one of a few county residents who brought concerns about delays in assembling the commission before the council two weeks ago.
“I was one of the applicants to the Immigrant Affairs Commission in addition to also advocating for the formation of this commission,” Oladeinde said during the council’s Oct. 5 meeting. “It’s been over five months since the applications closed, and we have not seen any real progress on starting out this commission.”
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer said it doesn’t normally take so long for county government to approve members to serve on a commission once it’s been approved. But, she said, county staff may have needed additional time to properly vet applicants.
“It’s unusual, but it’s not concerning,” Keegan-Ayer (D) said.
The council’s decision will be a sign of government moving forward with the commission, said Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), who sponsored the initial proposal. Fitzwater will likely serve on the commission as a representative for the council.
The members the council plan to approve were appointed by County Executive Jan Gardner.
Gardner (D) said the county’s delay couldn’t be attributed to a single issue. The executive’s staff has had to devote time to the county’s COVID response and to determining uses for the county’s latest round of federal funding. Moreover, she said, the commission will have a student member, and that requires a more intensive vetting process than other applicants. The student member, however, hasn’t yet been appointed and will likely come before the council Nov. 2.
