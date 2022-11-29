Wincester Hall, aerial
Winchester Hall

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

During the last meeting before election winners are sworn into office, members of the Frederick County Council on Tuesday thanked each other for the respect and cordiality they showed through four years on the dais together.

Members of the next County Council are scheduled to be sworn in on Monday.

