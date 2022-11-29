During the last meeting before election winners are sworn into office, members of the Frederick County Council on Tuesday thanked each other for the respect and cordiality they showed through four years on the dais together.
Members of the next County Council are scheduled to be sworn in on Monday.
“I can honestly say that it’s been a real pleasure to work with every single person on this council,” said Councilman Kai Hagen, a Democrat who has represented the county at large since 2018.
Hagen was also member of the Board of County Commissioners, which no longer exists, from 2006 to 2010. The county shifted from a commissioner-led government to a charter form of government, with a county executive and a legislative County Council, in 2014.
Hagen ran to be the next county executive, but he lost in the primary election to a fellow council member, Jessica Fitzwater, who won the general election. She, too, will take office on Monday.
“They are all here for the right reasons, even if I don’t agree with them on one issue or a lot of issues,” Hagen said, turning to the council member directly to his left, Phil Dacey.
“Phil and I disagree about a lot of things, and yet I consider him a genuine friend” Hagen said.
Hagen and Dacey, a Republican, consistently disagreed over legislation on a council that regularly passed bills with bipartisan votes.
“It feels a little bit like a graduation ... so some of us are being held back,” Dacey said, drawing laughs from his fellow council members and the handful of other people gathered in the council’s Winchester Hall meeting room.
Dacey, the second of two at-large representatives on the council, lost his bid for reelection in the general election.
“I urge everybody to try and keep that collegial atmosphere that we’ve had and not let it fall into partisanship,” Dacey said.
He and Hagen will be succeeded by Brad Young and Renee Knapp, both Democrats.
Council Vice President Michael Blue, who lost his reelection bid in the Republican primary to recent high school graduate Mason Carter, shared a similar sentiment.
“I tried to put Frederick County first in everything that I did,” Blue said. “I think that my colleagues did the same thing.”
Five Democrats and two Republicans will be sworn onto the County Council.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, Councilman Jerry Donald, D, and Councilman Steve McKay, R, won their reelection bids.
Kavonte Duckett, a Democrat, will join Young, Knapp and Carter as the newcomers to the council.
The council’s next meeting will be Dec. 6. The members will elect a president and vice president, and receive a briefing on the rules, procedures and laws that the county’s elected officials must follow, Keegan-Ayer said.
“There’s a lot of reading that’s gonna be involved. A lot of preparation for these meetings,” Keegan-Ayer said. “Mr. Young probably has a pretty good idea, having served on the Board of Education for 12 years.”
“You thought that school was tough, Mr. Carter,” Keegan-Ayer said with a chuckle. “Just wait.”
