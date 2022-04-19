Education officials called on the Frederick County Council on Tuesday to approve the record investment in education that Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner included in a $792 million proposed budget.
Gardner’s budget, proposed at 10% larger than this year’s, includes an allocation of $365 million to the Frederick County Board of Education, the body responsible for funding Frederick County Public Schools.
“The proposed budget would advance our goal of increasing compensation for FCPS employees, enhancing services for students with disabilities and addressing enrollment growth and supporting infrastructure needs,” said Brad Young, president of the school board. Young is a Democratic candidate for one of two at-large County Council seats.
Gardner’s proposed investment marks a jump of roughly $35 million from this year’s allotment and is a steeper increase than in previous years.
The school board, though, had asked Gardner for $48 million more than what it received in this year’s county budget. That includes $32 million for increasing teacher and staff salaries in a school district that has consistently ranked among the lowest in the state in teacher pay and per-pupil funding.
Melissa Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, also called on the council to approve Gardner’s proposal or increase it to equal the school board’s request, which the council has the authority to do.
Council members, though, said the body has approved Gardner’s proposed investment in prior budget cycles.
More than half of Gardner’s budget is for education. It includes more than $1 million for Frederick Community College for pay increases for eligible staff and funding for Frederick County Public Libraries for teen programming and additional staff positions.
The next-largest category is public safety, for which Gardner earmarked about 20% of budget funds, including more than $500,000 for body-worn cameras for deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Her budget includes $17.5 million for preserving 100,000 acres of farmland across the county by the early 2030s, exceeding the goal in the county’s Livable Frederick Master Plan of meeting the threshold by 2040.
Members of the public on Tuesday voiced support for Gardner’s investment in the county’s growing senior population, too. The county executive’s budget includes funding for the Meals on Wheels program, adding drivers and buses to the county’s paratransit services and continuing the Virtual Senior Center.
County Council members also heard from members of the county’s Deaf community and from Spanish speakers who said they feel excluded from what is happening in county government because meetings and services don’t include American Sign Language or Spanish translation.
American Sign Language translation was available during the council’s meeting Tuesday, and Gardner included funding for the service as part of her budget.
She also included funding in her budget for a Bilingual Public Affairs Specialist position to improve outreach to, and communication with, the county’s Spanish-speaking communities.
Council members have until May 31, per the county charter, to approve or amend the budget. If the council does not approve a budget by the end of May, Gardner’s proposed budget will take effect when the new fiscal year begins July 1.
The nearly 700-page budget book is available online at frederickcountymd.gov/budget.
