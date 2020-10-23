City and county officials are working to help the developers of an 86-unit senior affordable housing complex in Frederick fill all of their apartments, which has been a challenge because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Frederick County Council approved a resolution that amended a Payment in Lieu of Tax agreement (PILOT) to allow more seniors 62 years of age and older to apply for apartments at Sharpe Square, located at 820 Motter Ave.
Frederick’s Board of Aldermen are scheduled to vote on a similar resolution at its first meeting in November, since the PILOT is an agreement between the developer, city and county.
Those agreements are meant to incentivize developers to build affordable housing projects, an issue city and county officials believe is significant as home and apartment prices in Frederick and throughout the county continue to rise.
At a city workshop earlier this week, Scott Link, vice president of development for Pax-Edwards — one of Sharpe Square’s developers — said the change would allow applicants to be up to 80 percent of area median income (AMI). Now, applicants are denied if earnings go over 60 percent AMI—$52,920 annually for single-person household and $60,480 annually for a two-person household, according to city and county staff reports.
The applicants would be averaged out through “income averaging,” thanks to changes in federal and state tax laws, Link said. According to city and county staff reports, 80 percent of area median income is $55,750 annually.
Seniors have been reluctant to move during the pandemic, Link said. He told the aldermen that a change to averaging the incomes won’t solve all their problems, but it will certainly help.
Milton Bailey, the county’s director of housing and community development, said that income averaging would be a mechanism to help stop the “hemorrhaging” they’re seeing at the site, and help more seniors move in.
The building needs to fill all its units as soon as possible, and may need additional measures if it’s not successful.
Bailey said he’s optimistic that income averaging would help, but he’s not confident it will solve the issues with the project.
“I think this is a first step. We need to find out how effective this first step is,” Bailey said.
With this type of investment and 86 units at risk, they need to try everything they can to help the development, Bailey said.
County Council members were supportive of the concept at their meeting earlier this week before passing the resolution. Multiple members said in interviews afterward they support the income averaging concept if it helps seniors stay in the area they grew up in.
County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer doesn’t believe there will be future trouble in filling the building. Fewer than 40 units were filled as of earlier this week, Link said this week.
Keegan-Ayer, who sits on the Senior Services Advisory Board as a non-voting member, said she hears about senior affordable housing issues often.
“We have a growing number of seniors who are really struggling to make ends meet,” she said. “And we don’t want to lose them and have them move to other counties ... because they can no longer afford to live here.”
The economy isn’t helping the retirement plans for some seniors, she added.
“Many of these folks are seeing their retirement accounts ... just be decimated with the stock market and the economy,” Keegan-Ayer said.
She and council Vice President Michael Blue said income averaging could be a tool used in other situations with other affordable housing projects countywide, but more discussions would need to occur first.
“I think it’s a good thing to allow developers to use, even if we weren’t in this pandemic,” Blue said. “It opens up the opportunity for seniors to apply that would normally not make it on the 60 percent AMI per month. It just opens the opportunity for more people to find a place to rent and stay in Frederick County.”
