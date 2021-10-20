The Frederick County Council this week approved a handful of residents to serve on a new commission tasked with improving communication between the county’s immigrant communities and county government.
The council’s backing comes two weeks after county residents expressed disappointment in the amount of time it’s taken for the commission to get off the ground. The council approved the formation of the group in February, and applications to serve on the commission closed in late April, officials said.
In response to the concerns, county leaders -- including County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) -- said while it’s abnormal for government to take so long to approve members for a commission that’s been approved, county staff has needed additional time to vet applicants. Moreover, the county’s focus has largely been on responding to the COVID pandemic and determining uses for the latest round of federal funding, Gardner said.
The Immigrant Affairs Commission will eventually have 17 members hailing from a wide range of professional and socioeconomic backgrounds. The council’s decision Tuesday involved nine candidates. The remaining slots on the commission will be addressed during the council’s Nov. 2 meeting, according to county documents.
The members approved this week are Rosario Campos, Yewande Oladeinde, Rosa Raez-Garcia, Seema Sharma, Bharat Deolekar, Maria-Teresa Shuck, Mizanur Rahman, Rev. Eliezer Valentín-Castañón and Abdoul Konare.
